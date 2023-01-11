COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY --FLASH-- 8240-AUSTRALIA-ABUSE/PELL PROFILE

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 11

10 de Enero de 2023

FILE: Australian Cardinal George Pell has died, personal secretary says

Start: 11 Jan 2023 00:20 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS - Australian Cardinal George Pell, a leading Roman Catholic conservative and former top Vatican official who in 2020 was acquitted of sexual abuse allegations, died on Tuesday (January 10) at the age of 81, his private secretary said.

==

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF CARDINAL GEORGE PELL SINCE OCTOBER 2002 THROUGH HIS CONVICTION AND APPEALS TO HIS RELEASE IN APRIL 2020

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part no use Australia / Part no use New Zealand / Papua New Guinea.

DIGITAL: Part no use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australia NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au / Part no use New Zealand, Papua New Guinea-based internet sites, mobile platforms or sites of media organizations based in those countries, NVO clients

Source: REUTERS / CTV / AUSTRALIAN POOL / NETWORK TEN / NINE NETWORK / ROYAL COMMISSION INTO INSTITUTIONAL RESPONSES TO CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE / AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION / SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA / SEVEN NETWORK / VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

