ADVISORY --FLASH-- 8240-AUSTRALIA-ABUSE/PELL PROFILE

FILE: Australian Cardinal George Pell has died, personal secretary says

Start: 11 Jan 2023 00:20 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS - Australian Cardinal George Pell, a leading Roman Catholic conservative and former top Vatican official who in 2020 was acquitted of sexual abuse allegations, died on Tuesday (January 10) at the age of 81, his private secretary said.

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF CARDINAL GEORGE PELL SINCE OCTOBER 2002 THROUGH HIS CONVICTION AND APPEALS TO HIS RELEASE IN APRIL 2020

