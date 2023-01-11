COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 11 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-- 1969-PEOPLE-JEFF BECK/

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 11

11 de Enero de 2023

FILE: Rock guitar legend Jeff Beck dies at 78, family says

Start: 11 Jan 2023 23:25 GMT

End: 12 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS - File of Jeff Beck, the influential genre-bending English guitarist, who has died at the age of 78, his family announced on Instagram on Wednesday (January 11).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS / UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL/PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió Jeff Beck, uno de los mejores guitarristas del mundo

Murió Jeff Beck, uno de los mejores guitarristas del mundo

Las series de Netflix Argentina que roban la atención hoy

Globos de Oro 2023: la broma de Eddie Murphy sobre la bofetada de Will Smith a Chris Rock en los Oscar

Premios SAG: todos los nominados

Ranking Spotify en Argentina: top 10 de las canciones con más reproducciones de este día

TENDENCIAS

Qué es multicloud, IoT, blockchain y otras tendencias tecnológicas de este 2023

Qué es multicloud, IoT, blockchain y otras tendencias tecnológicas de este 2023

Galaxy unpacked 2023: confirman fecha en la que Samsung presentará sus nuevos modelos

WhatsApp: cómo usar emojis para responder mensajes

Twitter acepta que se vendían datos de los usuarios y abrió una investigación

Arrancó el Fashion Tour 2023: diseñadores argentinos mostraron sus creaciones en un evento que crece cada verano

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Paro nacional: al menos 22 heridos en enfrentamientos en Cusco

Paro nacional: al menos 22 heridos en enfrentamientos en Cusco

AMLO destacó crecimiento de la inversión de Canadá en México: “Acuerdos fueron benéficos para ambos países”

Magaly Medina envía mensaje de paz ante crisis nacional: “Tengo fe de que se resolverán los conflictos ”

Los looks que utilizó Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller en la Cumbre de Líderes de América del Norte

Larcomar fue clausurado por “poner en riesgo la integridad de visitantes”