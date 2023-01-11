ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/GERMANY-PROTESTS

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
REUTERS

JAN 11

11 de Enero de 2023

German climate activists block village to be demolished for coal mine

Start: 11 Jan 2023 08:56 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

LUETZERATH - Climate activists continue to occupy the way to Luetzerath, a village in Western Germany where the extension of an open coal mine is being planned, police attempting to gain access to clear village for demolition.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

