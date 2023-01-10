COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 10 de Enero de 2023
NHL Expanded Glance

10 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 40 32 4 4 68 156 88 19-0-3 13-4-1 6-3-2
Toronto 41 25 9 7 57 141 108 14-3-4 11-6-3 6-1-1
Tampa Bay 38 24 13 1 49 133 112 15-4-1 9-9-0 8-5-0
Buffalo 38 20 16 2 42 149 131 9-9-2 11-7-0 6-7-1
Florida 41 18 19 4 40 133 141 10-6-3 8-13-1 6-3-1
Detroit 38 16 15 7 39 114 129 9-8-3 7-7-4 4-8-2
Ottawa 39 18 18 3 39 120 124 11-9-1 7-9-2 6-5-0
Montreal 41 16 22 3 35 109 156 8-11-0 8-11-3 3-6-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 40 25 8 7 57 127 108 12-4-1 13-4-6 10-2-1
New Jersey 40 25 12 3 53 136 106 11-10-2 14-2-1 7-5-2
Washington 43 23 14 6 52 140 118 13-6-3 10-8-3 6-2-1
N.Y. Rangers 41 22 12 7 51 134 113 9-7-4 13-5-3 5-6-1
Pittsburgh 39 20 13 6 46 128 117 10-4-4 10-9-2 5-3-2
N.Y. Islanders 41 22 17 2 46 129 114 12-6-0 10-11-2 9-4-0
Philadelphia 41 16 18 7 39 114 133 8-10-1 8-8-6 4-7-4
Columbus 39 12 25 2 26 100 152 10-12-1 2-13-1 4-9-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Dallas 41 24 11 6 54 144 110 12-4-3 12-7-3 8-2-3
Winnipeg 40 26 13 1 53 133 103 16-6-0 10-7-1 11-3-0
Minnesota 39 22 14 3 47 126 112 12-8-1 10-6-2 7-4-0
Colorado 38 20 15 3 43 112 110 9-7-3 11-8-0 8-3-1
St. Louis 41 20 18 3 43 132 148 7-8-2 13-10-1 5-5-1
Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 108 115 9-6-3 9-8-3 4-5-3
Arizona 39 13 21 5 31 108 145 7-4-2 6-17-3 1-3-2
Chicago 39 10 25 4 24 86 144 7-14-2 3-11-2 1-9-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 42 27 13 2 56 140 120 12-10-0 15-3-2 5-6-2
Los Angeles 43 23 14 6 52 142 146 12-7-2 11-7-4 7-4-2
Seattle 39 23 12 4 50 143 122 10-8-2 13-4-2 8-4-2
Calgary 41 19 14 8 46 129 124 12-7-2 7-7-6 8-3-2
Edmonton 41 21 17 3 45 144 138 10-11-2 11-6-1 5-5-0
Vancouver 39 17 19 3 37 135 156 8-10-1 9-9-2 10-3-0
San Jose 41 12 21 8 32 126 155 4-11-6 8-10-2 2-6-6
Anaheim 41 12 25 4 28 96 169 8-11-1 4-14-3 6-5-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 7, Vancouver 4

Dallas 5, Florida 1

Washington 1, Columbus 0

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 0

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 2

Chicago 4, Calgary 3, OT

Boston 7, Anaheim 1

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Buffalo 0

Seattle 4, Montreal 0

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10 p.m.

