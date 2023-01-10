English Standings

English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|17
|14
|2
|1
|40
|14
|44
|Man City
|17
|12
|3
|2
|45
|16
|39
|Newcastle
|18
|9
|8
|1
|32
|11
|35
|Man United
|17
|11
|2
|4
|27
|20
|35
|Tottenham
|18
|10
|3
|5
|37
|25
|33
|Liverpool
|17
|8
|4
|5
|34
|22
|28
|Fulham
|18
|8
|4
|6
|30
|27
|28
|Brighton
|17
|8
|3
|6
|32
|25
|27
|Brentford
|18
|6
|8
|4
|30
|28
|26
|Chelsea
|17
|7
|4
|6
|20
|19
|25
|Aston Villa
|18
|6
|4
|8
|20
|26
|22
|Crystal Palace
|17
|6
|4
|7
|17
|25
|22
|Leicester
|18
|5
|2
|11
|26
|31
|17
|Leeds
|17
|4
|5
|8
|25
|31
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|18
|4
|5
|9
|13
|34
|17
|Bournemouth
|18
|4
|4
|10
|18
|39
|16
|West Ham
|18
|4
|3
|11
|15
|24
|15
|Everton
|18
|3
|6
|9
|14
|24
|15
|Wolverhampton
|18
|3
|5
|10
|11
|27
|14
|Southampton
|18
|3
|3
|12
|15
|33
|12
___
Monday, Jan. 2
Brentford 3, Liverpool 1
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Arsenal 0, Newcastle 0
Everton 1, Brighton 4
Leicester 0, Fulham 1
Man United 3, Bournemouth 0
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Southampton 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Leeds 2, West Ham 2
Aston Villa 1, Wolverhampton 1
Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham 4
Thursday, Jan. 5
Chelsea 0, Man City 1
Thursday, Jan. 12
Fulham vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Man United vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Man City vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|26
|16
|8
|2
|52
|25
|56
|Sheffield United
|26
|15
|6
|5
|44
|23
|51
|Blackburn
|26
|14
|0
|12
|30
|30
|42
|Watford
|26
|11
|7
|8
|31
|28
|40
|Middlesbrough
|26
|11
|6
|9
|41
|33
|39
|Millwall
|25
|11
|6
|8
|32
|26
|39
|Luton Town
|25
|10
|9
|6
|31
|26
|39
|Sunderland
|26
|10
|8
|8
|38
|29
|38
|West Brom
|26
|10
|8
|8
|34
|26
|38
|Preston
|26
|10
|7
|9
|24
|26
|37
|Norwich
|26
|10
|6
|10
|32
|29
|36
|QPR
|26
|10
|6
|10
|28
|31
|36
|Reading
|26
|11
|3
|12
|29
|36
|36
|Coventry
|25
|9
|8
|8
|27
|26
|35
|Swansea
|26
|9
|8
|9
|36
|36
|35
|Hull
|26
|9
|6
|11
|32
|42
|33
|Birmingham
|26
|8
|8
|10
|27
|29
|32
|Stoke
|26
|8
|6
|12
|28
|34
|30
|Bristol City
|26
|7
|8
|11
|32
|35
|29
|Cardiff
|26
|7
|7
|12
|20
|29
|28
|Rotherham
|26
|6
|9
|11
|28
|39
|27
|Blackpool
|26
|6
|8
|12
|28
|38
|26
|Huddersfield
|25
|7
|4
|14
|24
|32
|25
|Wigan
|26
|6
|6
|14
|26
|46
|24
___
Monday, Jan. 2
Birmingham 1, Middlesbrough 3
Norwich 0, Watford 1
Swansea 1, Burnley 2
West Brom 1, Reading 0
Wigan 1, Hull 4
Stoke 0, Preston 1
QPR 1, Sheffield United 1
Saturday, Jan. 14
Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Coventry vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|26
|17
|6
|3
|46
|26
|57
|Sheffield Wednesday
|25
|15
|7
|3
|45
|18
|52
|Ipswich
|25
|14
|8
|3
|47
|25
|50
|Derby
|24
|11
|8
|5
|33
|17
|41
|Bolton
|25
|11
|8
|6
|30
|20
|41
|Barnsley
|23
|12
|4
|7
|30
|21
|40
|Wycombe
|25
|11
|5
|9
|33
|26
|38
|Bristol Rovers
|26
|10
|7
|9
|42
|43
|37
|Peterborough
|24
|11
|2
|11
|39
|31
|35
|Port Vale
|24
|10
|5
|9
|27
|32
|35
|Exeter
|25
|9
|7
|9
|38
|36
|34
|Charlton
|25
|7
|10
|8
|38
|36
|31
|Portsmouth
|22
|7
|10
|5
|29
|27
|31
|Fleetwood Town
|24
|6
|11
|7
|28
|25
|29
|Oxford United
|24
|7
|8
|9
|29
|27
|29
|Lincoln
|24
|6
|11
|7
|24
|30
|29
|Shrewsbury
|24
|8
|5
|11
|23
|29
|29
|Cheltenham
|24
|8
|4
|12
|19
|27
|28
|Morecambe
|25
|5
|9
|11
|26
|35
|24
|Cambridge United
|25
|7
|3
|15
|22
|41
|24
|Accrington Stanley
|23
|5
|7
|11
|21
|38
|22
|Burton Albion
|25
|5
|7
|13
|32
|50
|22
|Milton Keynes Dons
|24
|6
|3
|15
|23
|36
|21
|Forest Green
|25
|5
|5
|15
|21
|49
|20
___
Monday, Jan. 2
Barnsley 0, Bolton 3
Derby 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Lincoln 1, Ipswich 1
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Cambridge United 0
Saturday, Jan. 7
Cambridge United 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Charlton 2, Lincoln 1
Bolton 0, Plymouth 0
Morecambe 2, Cheltenham 1
Saturday, Jan. 14
Accrington Stanley vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
Port Vale vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Barnsley vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|25
|17
|5
|3
|36
|13
|56
|Stevenage
|24
|15
|6
|3
|35
|17
|51
|Northampton
|25
|13
|7
|5
|40
|26
|46
|Carlisle
|24
|10
|9
|5
|37
|25
|39
|Bradford
|23
|11
|6
|6
|30
|23
|39
|Barrow
|25
|12
|3
|10
|32
|30
|39
|Salford
|24
|11
|5
|8
|32
|24
|38
|Swindon
|25
|10
|8
|7
|28
|25
|38
|Mansfield Town
|25
|11
|5
|9
|35
|34
|38
|Doncaster
|25
|11
|4
|10
|30
|35
|37
|Walsall
|23
|10
|6
|7
|29
|21
|36
|Sutton United
|26
|10
|6
|10
|27
|33
|36
|AFC Wimbledon
|25
|9
|8
|8
|29
|28
|35
|Stockport County
|23
|10
|4
|9
|33
|23
|34
|Tranmere
|25
|9
|7
|9
|27
|22
|34
|Grimsby Town
|23
|8
|6
|9
|26
|27
|30
|Crewe
|23
|7
|8
|8
|19
|27
|29
|Newport County
|25
|6
|8
|11
|24
|28
|26
|Harrogate Town
|24
|6
|5
|13
|31
|39
|23
|Colchester
|25
|6
|5
|14
|24
|32
|23
|Crawley Town
|24
|5
|7
|12
|26
|39
|22
|Hartlepool
|24
|4
|7
|13
|24
|45
|19
|Rochdale
|24
|4
|5
|15
|19
|36
|17
|Gillingham
|23
|2
|8
|13
|7
|28
|14
___
Monday, Jan. 2
Barrow 0, Rochdale 0
Newport County 2, Crawley Town 2
Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0
Stevenage 1, Gillingham 0
Saturday, Jan. 7
Salford 2, Northampton 1
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 3
Leyton Orient 1, Doncaster 0
Mansfield Town 2, Barrow 3
Rochdale 1, Newport County 1
Tranmere 2, Sutton United 2
Crewe 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Bradford vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Barrow vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.