Martes 10 de Enero de 2023
ATP World Tour Adelaide International 2 Results

10 de Enero de 2023

Tuesday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Tommy Paul (8), United States, def. Christopher O'Connell, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

John Millman, Australia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, 6-2, 6-4.

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-4, 6-1.

