COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 10 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

10 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 34 23 8 2 1 49 97 81
Providence 34 20 7 5 2 47 102 91
Charlotte 33 18 12 2 1 39 95 100
WB/Scranton 31 16 10 2 3 37 93 79
Springfield 34 15 14 1 4 35 97 97
Bridgeport 34 14 13 6 1 35 116 122
Lehigh Valley 32 15 13 2 2 34 92 99
Hartford 32 11 13 2 6 30 86 104

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 33 22 9 1 1 46 118 102
Utica 32 17 9 5 1 40 104 98
Rochester 31 18 11 1 1 38 102 103
Belleville 34 15 16 3 0 33 116 125
Syracuse 31 13 13 2 3 31 111 112
Laval 34 13 16 4 1 31 120 128
Cleveland 31 13 15 1 2 29 111 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 34 20 8 4 2 46 128 92
Rockford 34 19 11 2 2 42 121 108
Milwaukee 32 19 11 0 2 40 112 91
Manitoba 31 17 11 2 1 37 98 100
Iowa 33 15 14 2 2 34 98 106
Chicago 32 12 16 3 1 28 96 128
Grand Rapids 32 13 17 1 1 28 92 125

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 32 22 6 3 1 48 120 88
Calgary 32 23 8 1 0 47 125 77
Abbotsford 33 21 10 1 1 44 118 100
Colorado 33 20 11 2 0 42 98 81
Ontario 30 16 13 0 1 33 87 83
Tucson 32 14 14 4 0 32 103 111
San Jose 35 15 19 0 1 31 88 121
Henderson 36 12 21 0 3 27 90 101
Bakersfield 31 12 18 1 0 25 81 99
San Diego 34 10 24 0 0 20 91 130

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Rockford at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Globos de Oro 2023: todos los nominados, horario y dónde ver

Globos de Oro 2023: todos los nominados, horario y dónde ver

El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle recibieron orden de evacuación por las inundaciones en California

“Beetlejuice”, con sello del argentino Diego Kolankowsky, cerró una temporada récord en Broadway

El dramático video de Ellen Degeneres en medio de las lluvias e inundaciones que ya dejaron 14 muertos en California

Globos de Oro 2023: Argentina, 1985 es la esperanza de Latinoamérica

TENDENCIAS

De COVID a microbioma intestinal: cómo las aguas residuales sirven para monitorear el bienestar humano

De COVID a microbioma intestinal: cómo las aguas residuales sirven para monitorear el bienestar humano

El iPhone 15 empieza su producción a 9 meses del lanzamiento

Hidratación, tiempo de exposición al sol y otros 5 consejos para controlar la hipertensión en verano

Diez consejos para armar un CV moderno y atractivo en 2023

Cuáles son las causas de la sobre o submedicación y cómo evitarlo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Alessia Rovegno en Miss Universo 2022: cómo votar en el app del certamen de belleza

Alessia Rovegno en Miss Universo 2022: cómo votar en el app del certamen de belleza

Miguel Cornejo jugará a préstamo en Alianza Atlético de Sullana

Alfonso Barco fue respaldado por sus compañeros y exjugadores del club tras pifias en la ‘Noche crema’

791 mil soles diarios se pierden en Puno por paro nacional y manifestaciones violentas

Fiscalía imputó cargos a 9 funcionarios de la ANI por caso Odebrecht y Ruta del Sol