ADVISORY USA-JAPAN/

Blinken, Austin and their Japanese counterparts joint newser

Start: 11 Jan 2023 21:55 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2023 23:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin host their counterparts with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Japanese Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu for the 2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting at the State Department.

SCHEDULE:

2200GMT - Joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: STATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com