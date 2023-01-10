ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/PUTIN-REGIONS --TAPE REPLAY // APPROX TIME

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/PUTIN-REGIONS

REUTERS

10 de Enero de 2023

Putin meets government over support to Ukraine's annexed regions

Start: 11 Jan 2023 10:00 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Russian government via video link to discuss social support for people living in the four regions of Ukraine annexed by Moscow in September 2022.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

