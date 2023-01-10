ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-NATO

Stoltenberg, von der Leyen make a statement

Start: 11 Jan 2023 08:40 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen give a statement before a meeting with EU Commissioners.

SCHEDULE:

0845GMT Statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: NATO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com