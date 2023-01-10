COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 10 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/GERMANY-PROTESTS

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 10

10 de Enero de 2023

German climate activists block village to be demolished for coal mine

Start: 10 Jan 2023 10:06 GMT

End: 10 Jan 2023 10:32 GMT

LUETZERATH - Climate activists continue to occupy the way to Luetzerath, a village in Western Germany where the extension of an open coal mine is being planned, police attempting to gain access to clear village for demolition.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La sesión de fotos de Charlotte McKinney y la recuperación de Jessica Alves: celebrities en un click

La sesión de fotos de Charlotte McKinney y la recuperación de Jessica Alves: celebrities en un click

Globos de Oro 2023: entre la sombra del racismo y las esperanzas latinas que prometen brillar

Ranking de HBO Max en Argentina: estas son las películas favoritas del momento

Ranking de las series más vistas de Netflix en Argentina

Top 10 de los podcast más populares hoy de Spotify Argentina

TENDENCIAS

Diez consejos para armar un CV moderno y atractivo en 2023

Diez consejos para armar un CV moderno y atractivo en 2023

Cuáles son las causas de la sobre o submedicación y cómo evitarlo

Qué efecto tienen en el cuerpo los vuelos de larga distancia

Estados Unidos autoriza el primer auto de conducción autónoma “Nivel 3″ y no es un Tesla

CES 203: novedades de las gafas de Meta Quest Pro para trabajar en casa

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La sesión de fotos de Charlotte McKinney y la recuperación de Jessica Alves: celebrities en un click

La sesión de fotos de Charlotte McKinney y la recuperación de Jessica Alves: celebrities en un click

Congreso: Comisión de Ética aprobó investigar a Héctor Ventura por agresión a suboficial de la PNP

Este es el nuevo video que salió a la luz sobre el asesinato de Aristóteles Sandoval

Denuncian el secuestro de una madre comunitaria de Bienestar Familiar en Ocaña (Norte de Santander)

“Que le den fentanilo”: la irónica propuesta de Lilly Téllez para tratar la ansiedad y depresión de Ovidio Guzmán