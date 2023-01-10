ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/GERMANY-PROTESTS

German climate activists block village to be demolished for coal mine

Start: 10 Jan 2023 10:06 GMT

End: 10 Jan 2023 10:32 GMT

LUETZERATH - Climate activists continue to occupy the way to Luetzerath, a village in Western Germany where the extension of an open coal mine is being planned, police attempting to gain access to clear village for demolition.

