NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 39 31 4 4 66 149 87 19-0-3 12-4-1 6-3-2 Toronto 40 24 9 7 55 135 106 14-3-4 10-6-3 6-1-1 Tampa Bay 38 24 13 1 49 133 112 15-4-1 9-9-0 8-5-0 Buffalo 37 20 15 2 42 149 127 9-8-2 11-7-0 6-7-1 Florida 41 18 19 4 40 133 141 10-6-3 8-13-1 6-3-1 Detroit 38 16 15 7 39 114 129 9-8-3 7-7-4 4-8-2 Ottawa 39 18 18 3 39 120 124 11-9-1 7-9-2 6-5-0 Montreal 40 16 21 3 35 109 152 8-10-0 8-11-3 3-6-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 40 25 8 7 57 127 108 12-4-1 13-4-6 10-2-1 New Jersey 40 25 12 3 53 136 106 11-10-2 14-2-1 7-5-2 Washington 43 23 14 6 52 140 118 13-6-3 10-8-3 6-2-1 N.Y. Rangers 41 22 12 7 51 134 113 9-7-4 13-5-3 5-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 41 22 17 2 46 129 114 12-6-0 10-11-2 9-4-0 Pittsburgh 38 19 13 6 44 124 116 10-4-4 9-9-2 5-3-2 Philadelphia 39 15 17 7 37 108 127 8-9-1 7-8-6 4-7-4 Columbus 39 12 25 2 26 100 152 10-12-1 2-13-1 4-9-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 41 24 11 6 54 144 110 12-4-3 12-7-3 8-2-3 Winnipeg 40 26 13 1 53 133 103 16-6-0 10-7-1 11-3-0 Minnesota 38 22 13 3 47 126 109 12-7-1 10-6-2 7-3-0 Colorado 38 20 15 3 43 112 110 9-7-3 11-8-0 8-3-1 Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 108 115 9-6-3 9-8-3 4-5-3 St. Louis 40 19 18 3 41 129 148 7-8-2 12-10-1 4-5-1 Arizona 38 13 20 5 31 107 141 7-3-2 6-17-3 1-3-2 Chicago 38 9 25 4 22 82 141 6-14-2 3-11-2 1-9-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 42 27 13 2 56 140 120 12-10-0 15-3-2 5-6-2 Los Angeles 43 23 14 6 52 142 146 12-7-2 11-7-4 7-4-2 Seattle 38 22 12 4 48 139 122 10-8-2 12-4-2 8-4-2 Calgary 40 19 14 7 45 126 120 12-7-2 7-7-5 8-3-2 Edmonton 41 21 17 3 45 144 138 10-11-2 11-6-1 5-5-0 Vancouver 39 17 19 3 37 135 156 8-10-1 9-9-2 10-3-0 San Jose 41 12 21 8 32 126 155 4-11-6 8-10-2 2-6-6 Anaheim 40 12 24 4 28 95 162 8-10-1 4-14-3 6-5-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Columbus 4, Carolina 3, SO

Montreal 5, St. Louis 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Seattle 8, Ottawa 4

Los Angeles 5, Vegas 1

Colorado 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Boston 4, San Jose 2

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 7, Vancouver 4

Dallas 5, Florida 1

Washington 1, Columbus 0

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.