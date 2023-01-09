COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 8 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

NFL Glance

8 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Buffalo 13 3 0 .813 455 286
x-Miami 9 8 0 .529 397 399
e-New England 8 9 0 .471 364 347
e-N.Y. Jets 7 10 0 .412 296 316

South

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Jacksonville 9 8 0 .529 404 350
e-Tennessee 7 10 0 .412 298 359
e-Indianapolis 4 12 1 .265 289 427
e-Houston 3 13 1 .206 289 420

North

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Cincinnati 12 4 0 .750 418 322
x-Baltimore 10 7 0 .588 350 315
e-Pittsburgh 9 8 0 .529 308 346
e-Cleveland 7 10 0 .412 361 381

West

W L T Pct PF PA
*-Kansas City 14 3 0 .824 496 369
x-L.A. Chargers 10 7 0 .588 391 384
e-Las Vegas 6 11 0 .353 395 418
e-Denver 5 12 0 .294 287 359

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
*-Philadelphia 14 3 0 .824 477 344
x-Dallas 12 5 0 .706 467 342
x-N.Y. Giants 9 7 1 .559 365 371
e-Washington 8 8 1 .500 321 343

South

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tampa Bay 8 9 0 .471 313 358
e-Atlanta 7 10 0 .412 365 386
e-Carolina 7 10 0 .412 347 374
e-New Orleans 7 10 0 .412 330 345

North

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 13 4 0 .765 424 427
e-Detroit 8 8 0 .500 433 411
Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 354 351
e-Chicago 3 14 0 .176 326 463

West

W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 13 4 0 .765 450 277
Seattle 9 8 0 .529 407 401
e-L.A. Rams 5 12 0 .294 307 384
e-Arizona 4 13 0 .235 340 449

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

*-clinched home-field advantage

___

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 16

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 30, Tampa Bay 17

Buffalo 35, New England 23

Carolina 10, New Orleans 7

Cincinnati 27, Baltimore 16

Houston 32, Indianapolis 31

Miami 11, N.Y. Jets 6

Minnesota 29, Chicago 13

Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 14

Denver 31, L.A. Chargers 28

Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 16

San Francisco 38, Arizona 13

Seattle 19, L.A. Rams 16, OT

Washington 26, Dallas 6

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

