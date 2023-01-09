NFL Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Buffalo
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|455
|286
|x-Miami
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|397
|399
|e-New England
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|364
|347
|e-N.Y. Jets
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|296
|316
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Jacksonville
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|404
|350
|e-Tennessee
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|298
|359
|e-Indianapolis
|4
|12
|1
|.265
|289
|427
|e-Houston
|3
|13
|1
|.206
|289
|420
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Cincinnati
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|418
|322
|x-Baltimore
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|350
|315
|e-Pittsburgh
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|308
|346
|e-Cleveland
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|361
|381
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|*-Kansas City
|14
|3
|0
|.824
|496
|369
|x-L.A. Chargers
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|391
|384
|e-Las Vegas
|6
|11
|0
|.353
|395
|418
|e-Denver
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|287
|359
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|*-Philadelphia
|14
|3
|0
|.824
|477
|344
|x-Dallas
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|467
|342
|x-N.Y. Giants
|9
|7
|1
|.559
|365
|371
|e-Washington
|8
|8
|1
|.500
|321
|343
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Tampa Bay
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|313
|358
|e-Atlanta
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|365
|386
|e-Carolina
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|347
|374
|e-New Orleans
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|330
|345
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|424
|427
|e-Detroit
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|433
|411
|Green Bay
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|354
|351
|e-Chicago
|3
|14
|0
|.176
|326
|463
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-San Francisco
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|450
|277
|Seattle
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|407
|401
|e-L.A. Rams
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|307
|384
|e-Arizona
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|340
|449
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
*-clinched home-field advantage
___
Saturday's Games
Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13
Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 16
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 30, Tampa Bay 17
Buffalo 35, New England 23
Carolina 10, New Orleans 7
Cincinnati 27, Baltimore 16
Houston 32, Indianapolis 31
Miami 11, N.Y. Jets 6
Minnesota 29, Chicago 13
Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 14
Denver 31, L.A. Chargers 28
Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 16
San Francisco 38, Arizona 13
Seattle 19, L.A. Rams 16, OT
Washington 26, Dallas 6
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.