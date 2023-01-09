COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

NBA Glance

8 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 28 12 .700
Brooklyn 26 13 .667
Philadelphia 24 15 .615
New York 22 18 .550 6
Toronto 17 23 .425 11

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 21 19 .525
Atlanta 18 21 .462
Washington 17 23 .425 4
Orlando 15 25 .375 6
Charlotte 11 30 .268 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 14 .641
Cleveland 25 15 .625 ½
Indiana 23 18 .561 3
Chicago 19 21 .475
Detroit 11 32 .256 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 25 13 .658
New Orleans 24 16 .600 2
Dallas 23 17 .575 3
San Antonio 13 27 .325 13
Houston 10 29 .256 15½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 26 13 .667
Portland 19 20 .487 7
Utah 20 22 .476
Minnesota 19 21 .475
Oklahoma City 17 22 .436 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 20 18 .526
L.A. Clippers 21 20 .512 ½
Phoenix 20 20 .500 1
Golden State 20 20 .500 1
L.A. Lakers 19 21 .475 2

___

Saturday's Games

Boston 121, San Antonio 116

Chicago 126, Utah 118

Dallas 127, New Orleans 117

Orlando 115, Golden State 101

L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 123, Detroit 111

Toronto 117, Portland 105

Indiana 116, Charlotte 111

Brooklyn at Miami, 6 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.

