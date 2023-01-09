COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

AHL Glance

8 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 34 23 8 2 1 49 97 81
Providence 34 20 7 5 2 47 102 91
Charlotte 33 18 12 2 1 39 95 100
WB/Scranton 31 16 10 2 3 37 93 79
Springfield 34 15 14 1 4 35 97 97
Bridgeport 34 14 13 6 1 35 116 122
Lehigh Valley 32 15 13 2 2 34 92 99
Hartford 32 11 13 2 6 30 86 104

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 33 22 9 1 1 46 118 102
Utica 32 17 9 5 1 40 104 98
Rochester 31 18 11 1 1 38 102 103
Belleville 34 15 16 3 0 33 116 125
Syracuse 31 13 13 2 3 31 111 112
Laval 34 13 16 4 1 31 120 128
Cleveland 31 13 15 1 2 29 111 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 34 20 8 4 2 46 128 92
Rockford 34 19 11 2 2 42 121 108
Milwaukee 32 19 11 0 2 40 112 91
Manitoba 31 17 11 2 1 37 98 100
Iowa 33 15 14 2 2 34 98 106
Chicago 32 12 16 3 1 28 96 128
Grand Rapids 32 13 17 1 1 28 92 125

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 31 22 6 3 0 47 118 85
Calgary 32 23 8 1 0 47 125 77
Abbotsford 33 21 10 1 1 44 118 100
Colorado 33 20 11 2 0 42 98 81
Tucson 32 14 14 4 0 32 103 111
Ontario 29 15 13 0 1 31 84 81
San Jose 35 15 19 0 1 31 88 121
Henderson 36 12 21 0 3 27 90 101
Bakersfield 31 12 18 1 0 25 81 99
San Diego 34 10 24 0 0 20 91 130

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Toronto 5, Lehigh Valley 4

WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 3

Charlotte 3, Hershey 1

Iowa 2, Rockford 1

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

Providence 6, Bridgeport 3

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

Texas 3, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 6, Manitoba 1

Utica 2, Springfield 1

Chicago 4, Cleveland 1

Coachella Valley 4, San Jose 0

Colorado 6, Tucson 1

Abbotsford 2, Henderson 1

Sunday's Games

Calgary 2, Bakersfield 1

Utica 2, Providence 1

Iowa 4, Rockford 1

Toronto 4, Laval 2

Hershey 4, Syracuse 3

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

