AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|34
|23
|8
|2
|1
|49
|97
|81
|Providence
|34
|20
|7
|5
|2
|47
|102
|91
|Charlotte
|33
|18
|12
|2
|1
|39
|95
|100
|WB/Scranton
|31
|16
|10
|2
|3
|37
|93
|79
|Springfield
|34
|15
|14
|1
|4
|35
|97
|97
|Bridgeport
|34
|14
|13
|6
|1
|35
|116
|122
|Lehigh Valley
|32
|15
|13
|2
|2
|34
|92
|99
|Hartford
|32
|11
|13
|2
|6
|30
|86
|104
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|33
|22
|9
|1
|1
|46
|118
|102
|Utica
|32
|17
|9
|5
|1
|40
|104
|98
|Rochester
|31
|18
|11
|1
|1
|38
|102
|103
|Belleville
|34
|15
|16
|3
|0
|33
|116
|125
|Syracuse
|31
|13
|13
|2
|3
|31
|111
|112
|Laval
|34
|13
|16
|4
|1
|31
|120
|128
|Cleveland
|31
|13
|15
|1
|2
|29
|111
|124
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|34
|20
|8
|4
|2
|46
|128
|92
|Rockford
|34
|19
|11
|2
|2
|42
|121
|108
|Milwaukee
|32
|19
|11
|0
|2
|40
|112
|91
|Manitoba
|31
|17
|11
|2
|1
|37
|98
|100
|Iowa
|33
|15
|14
|2
|2
|34
|98
|106
|Chicago
|32
|12
|16
|3
|1
|28
|96
|128
|Grand Rapids
|32
|13
|17
|1
|1
|28
|92
|125
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|31
|22
|6
|3
|0
|47
|118
|85
|Calgary
|32
|23
|8
|1
|0
|47
|125
|77
|Abbotsford
|33
|21
|10
|1
|1
|44
|118
|100
|Colorado
|33
|20
|11
|2
|0
|42
|98
|81
|Tucson
|32
|14
|14
|4
|0
|32
|103
|111
|Ontario
|29
|15
|13
|0
|1
|31
|84
|81
|San Jose
|35
|15
|19
|0
|1
|31
|88
|121
|Henderson
|36
|12
|21
|0
|3
|27
|90
|101
|Bakersfield
|31
|12
|18
|1
|0
|25
|81
|99
|San Diego
|34
|10
|24
|0
|0
|20
|91
|130
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Toronto 5, Lehigh Valley 4
WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 3
Charlotte 3, Hershey 1
Iowa 2, Rockford 1
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
Providence 6, Bridgeport 3
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3
Texas 3, Grand Rapids 2
Belleville 6, Manitoba 1
Utica 2, Springfield 1
Chicago 4, Cleveland 1
Coachella Valley 4, San Jose 0
Colorado 6, Tucson 1
Abbotsford 2, Henderson 1
Sunday's Games
Calgary 2, Bakersfield 1
Utica 2, Providence 1
Iowa 4, Rockford 1
Toronto 4, Laval 2
Hershey 4, Syracuse 3
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.