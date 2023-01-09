COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--1386-BRAZIL-POLITICS/BOLSONARO

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 09

9 de Enero de 2023

U.S. hospital where Bolsonaro was admitted with abdominal pain

Start: 09 Jan 2023 19:20 GMT

End: 09 Jan 2023 19:21 GMT

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - Exteriors of U.S. hospital where former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is staying after being admitted with abdominal pain.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

