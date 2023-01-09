ADVISORY BRAZIL-POLITICS/POLICE

Bolsonaro supporters are held following dispersal of camps
Start: 09 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT
End: 09 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT
SOBRADINHO – Exterior of the National Academy of the Federal Police where Bolsonaro supporters are being held after setting up camps in front of military HQ in Brasilia.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Brazil
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com