Lunes 9 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

ADVISORY BRAZIL-POLITICS/POLICE

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 09

9 de Enero de 2023

Bolsonaro supporters are held following dispersal of camps

Start: 09 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 09 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

SOBRADINHO – Exterior of the National Academy of the Federal Police where Bolsonaro supporters are being held after setting up camps in front of military HQ in Brasilia.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

