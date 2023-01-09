COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 9 de Enero de 2023
ADVISORY BRAZIL-POLITICS/JUSTICE-MINISTER

REUTERS

JAN 09

9 de Enero de 2023

Brazil's justice minister holds newser following storming of Congress

Start: 09 Jan 2023 17:52 GMT

End: 09 Jan 2023 18:52 GMT

BRASILIA - Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino holds news conference a day after storming on Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace by supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

