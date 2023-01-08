NHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|38
|30
|4
|4
|64
|145
|85
|Toronto
|40
|24
|9
|7
|55
|135
|106
|Tampa Bay
|38
|24
|13
|1
|49
|133
|112
|Buffalo
|37
|20
|15
|2
|42
|149
|127
|Florida
|40
|18
|18
|4
|40
|132
|136
|Detroit
|38
|16
|15
|7
|39
|114
|129
|Ottawa
|39
|18
|18
|3
|39
|120
|124
|Montreal
|40
|16
|21
|3
|35
|109
|152
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|40
|25
|8
|7
|57
|127
|108
|New Jersey
|40
|25
|12
|3
|53
|136
|106
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|22
|12
|7
|51
|134
|113
|Washington
|42
|22
|14
|6
|50
|139
|118
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|22
|17
|2
|46
|129
|114
|Pittsburgh
|38
|19
|13
|6
|44
|124
|116
|Philadelphia
|39
|15
|17
|7
|37
|108
|127
|Columbus
|38
|12
|24
|2
|26
|100
|151
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|40
|23
|11
|6
|52
|139
|109
|Winnipeg
|39
|25
|13
|1
|51
|126
|99
|Minnesota
|38
|22
|13
|3
|47
|126
|109
|Nashville
|38
|18
|14
|6
|42
|108
|115
|Colorado
|37
|19
|15
|3
|41
|109
|108
|St. Louis
|40
|19
|18
|3
|41
|129
|148
|Arizona
|38
|13
|20
|5
|31
|107
|141
|Chicago
|38
|9
|25
|4
|22
|82
|141
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|41
|27
|12
|2
|56
|139
|115
|Los Angeles
|42
|22
|14
|6
|50
|137
|145
|Seattle
|38
|22
|12
|4
|48
|139
|122
|Calgary
|40
|19
|14
|7
|45
|126
|120
|Edmonton
|40
|21
|17
|2
|44
|142
|135
|Vancouver
|38
|17
|18
|3
|37
|131
|149
|San Jose
|40
|12
|20
|8
|32
|124
|151
|Anaheim
|40
|12
|24
|4
|28
|95
|162
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Florida 3, Detroit 2
Nashville 3, Washington 2
Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago 2, Arizona 0
Calgary 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Anaheim 5, San Jose 4, OT
Saturday's Games
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Columbus 4, Carolina 3, SO
Montreal 5, St. Louis 4
Toronto 4, Detroit 1
Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5, OT
Seattle 8, Ottawa 4
Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.