NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 38 30 4 4 64 145 85 Toronto 40 24 9 7 55 135 106 Tampa Bay 38 24 13 1 49 133 112 Buffalo 37 20 15 2 42 149 127 Florida 40 18 18 4 40 132 136 Detroit 38 16 15 7 39 114 129 Ottawa 39 18 18 3 39 120 124 Montreal 40 16 21 3 35 109 152

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 40 25 8 7 57 127 108 New Jersey 40 25 12 3 53 136 106 N.Y. Rangers 41 22 12 7 51 134 113 Washington 42 22 14 6 50 139 118 N.Y. Islanders 41 22 17 2 46 129 114 Pittsburgh 38 19 13 6 44 124 116 Philadelphia 39 15 17 7 37 108 127 Columbus 38 12 24 2 26 100 151

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109 Winnipeg 39 25 13 1 51 126 99 Minnesota 38 22 13 3 47 126 109 Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 108 115 Colorado 37 19 15 3 41 109 108 St. Louis 40 19 18 3 41 129 148 Arizona 38 13 20 5 31 107 141 Chicago 38 9 25 4 22 82 141

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 41 27 12 2 56 139 115 Los Angeles 42 22 14 6 50 137 145 Seattle 38 22 12 4 48 139 122 Calgary 40 19 14 7 45 126 120 Edmonton 40 21 17 2 44 142 135 Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 131 149 San Jose 40 12 20 8 32 124 151 Anaheim 40 12 24 4 28 95 162

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Florida 3, Detroit 2

Nashville 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago 2, Arizona 0

Calgary 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Anaheim 5, San Jose 4, OT

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Columbus 4, Carolina 3, SO

Montreal 5, St. Louis 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Seattle 8, Ottawa 4

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.