COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 8 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

7 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 38 30 4 4 64 145 85 19-0-3 11-4-1 6-3-2
Carolina 40 25 8 7 57 127 108 12-4-1 13-4-6 10-2-1
Toronto 40 24 9 7 55 135 106 14-3-4 10-6-3 6-1-1
New Jersey 40 25 12 3 53 136 106 11-10-2 14-2-1 7-5-2
N.Y. Rangers 41 22 12 7 51 134 113 9-7-4 13-5-3 5-6-1
Washington 42 22 14 6 50 139 118 12-6-3 10-8-3 5-2-1
Tampa Bay 38 24 13 1 49 133 112 15-4-1 9-9-0 8-5-0
N.Y. Islanders 41 22 17 2 46 129 114 12-6-0 10-11-2 9-4-0
Pittsburgh 38 19 13 6 44 124 116 10-4-4 9-9-2 5-3-2
Buffalo 37 20 15 2 42 149 127 9-8-2 11-7-0 6-7-1
Florida 40 18 18 4 40 132 136 10-6-3 8-12-1 6-3-1
Detroit 38 16 15 7 39 114 129 9-8-3 7-7-4 4-8-2
Ottawa 39 18 18 3 39 120 124 11-9-1 7-9-2 6-5-0
Philadelphia 39 15 17 7 37 108 127 8-9-1 7-8-6 4-7-4
Montreal 40 16 21 3 35 109 152 8-10-0 8-11-3 3-6-0
Columbus 38 12 24 2 26 100 151 10-12-1 2-12-1 4-8-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 41 27 12 2 56 139 115 12-9-0 15-3-2 5-5-2
Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109 11-4-3 12-7-3 8-2-3
Winnipeg 39 25 13 1 51 126 99 15-6-0 10-7-1 11-3-0
Los Angeles 42 22 14 6 50 137 145 12-7-2 10-7-4 6-4-2
Seattle 38 22 12 4 48 139 122 10-8-2 12-4-2 8-4-2
Minnesota 38 22 13 3 47 126 109 12-7-1 10-6-2 7-3-0
Calgary 40 19 14 7 45 126 120 12-7-2 7-7-5 8-3-2
Edmonton 40 21 17 2 44 142 135 10-11-1 11-6-1 5-5-0
Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 108 115 9-6-3 9-8-3 4-5-3
Colorado 37 19 15 3 41 109 108 9-7-3 10-8-0 8-3-1
St. Louis 40 19 18 3 41 129 148 7-8-2 12-10-1 4-5-1
Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 131 149 8-10-1 9-8-2 10-3-0
San Jose 40 12 20 8 32 124 151 4-10-6 8-10-2 2-6-6
Arizona 38 13 20 5 31 107 141 7-3-2 6-17-3 1-3-2
Anaheim 40 12 24 4 28 95 162 8-10-1 4-14-3 6-5-1
Chicago 38 9 25 4 22 82 141 6-14-2 3-11-2 1-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Florida 3, Detroit 2

Nashville 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago 2, Arizona 0

Calgary 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Anaheim 5, San Jose 4, OT

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Columbus 4, Carolina 3, SO

Montreal 5, St. Louis 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5, OT

Seattle 8, Ottawa 4

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los secretos de Jeremy Renner: su insólito primer trabajo pago de actor y las fotos desnudo en la batalla con su ex

Los secretos de Jeremy Renner: su insólito primer trabajo pago de actor y las fotos desnudo en la batalla con su ex

Quién es la argentina que desde su departamento le pone voz a los personajes de las series más populares

Top 10 de los podcast favoritos hoy de Spotify Argentina

Youtube en Argentina: la lista de los 10 videos más reproducidos de este día

Los días de Leonardo DiCaprio en un yate en Saint Barth, las vacaciones de Kristen Stewart y Dylan Meyer en México: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Elegancia natural: la estrategia para conquistar al consumidor de autos Premium dominado por las marcas alemanas

Elegancia natural: la estrategia para conquistar al consumidor de autos Premium dominado por las marcas alemanas

Azafatas influencers: cómo es el viaje ideal en avión que recomiendan en TikTok y tiene 7 claves

Entre las casas de los amigos y las pantallas: guía para convivir con un adolescente de vacaciones

Actividad física sólo en el fin de semana: ¿es tan saludable como el ejercicio regular espaciado?

Reanimación cardiopulmonar: el rol vital de ‘el primer respondiente’ que actúa ante un paro cardíaco

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Ethel Pozo llega tarde al matrimonio de Brunella Horna y Richard Acuña

Ethel Pozo llega tarde al matrimonio de Brunella Horna y Richard Acuña

Actividad física sólo en el fin de semana: ¿es tan saludable como el ejercicio regular espaciado?

Carreteras y vías bloqueadas EN VIVO: mapa del tránsito restringido en varias regiones

Polémica en Racing: Fernando Gago le pidió a Edwin Cardona fallar un penal

Ministerio de Vivienda anunció cambios en el programa Mi Casa Ya