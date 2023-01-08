COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 8 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NFL Glance

8 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263
Miami 8 8 0 .500 386 393
New England 8 8 0 .500 341 312
e-N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 290 305

South

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Jacksonville 9 8 0 .529 404 350
e-Tennessee 7 10 0 .412 298 359
e-Indianapolis 4 11 1 .281 258 395
e-Houston 2 13 1 .156 257 389

North

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306
x-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 334 288
Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 280 332
e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 347 353

West

W L T Pct PF PA
z-Kansas City 14 3 0 .824 496 369
x-L.A. Chargers 10 6 0 .625 363 353
e-Las Vegas 6 11 0 .353 395 418
e-Denver 4 12 0 .250 256 331

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 455 328
x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316
x-N.Y. Giants 9 6 1 .594 349 349
e-Washington 7 8 1 .469 295 337

South

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 296 328
e-New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 323 335
e-Atlanta 6 10 0 .375 335 369
e-Carolina 6 10 0 .375 337 367

North

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 4 0 .750 395 414
Detroit 8 8 0 .500 433 411
Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 354 351
e-Chicago 3 13 0 .188 313 434

West

W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 412 264
Seattle 8 8 0 .500 388 385
e-L.A. Rams 5 11 0 .313 291 365
e-Arizona 4 12 0 .250 327 411

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

___

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 16

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Samuel L. Jackson: de la palabra mágica para vencer a la tartamudez al día que secuestró al padre de Luther King

Samuel L. Jackson: de la palabra mágica para vencer a la tartamudez al día que secuestró al padre de Luther King

Los secretos de Jeremy Renner: su insólito primer trabajo pago de actor y las fotos desnudo en la batalla con su ex

Quién es la argentina que desde su departamento le pone voz a los personajes de las series más populares

Top 10 de los podcast favoritos hoy de Spotify Argentina

Youtube en Argentina: la lista de los 10 videos más reproducidos de este día

TENDENCIAS

Elegancia natural: la estrategia para conquistar al consumidor de autos Premium dominado por las marcas alemanas

Elegancia natural: la estrategia para conquistar al consumidor de autos Premium dominado por las marcas alemanas

Entre las casas de los amigos y las pantallas: guía para convivir con un adolescente de vacaciones

Azafatas influencers: cómo es el viaje ideal en avión que recomiendan en TikTok y tiene 7 claves

Reanimación cardiopulmonar: el rol vital de ‘el primer respondiente’ que actúa ante un paro cardíaco

Actividad física sólo en el fin de semana: ¿es tan saludable como el ejercicio regular espaciado?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

‘Noche Crema’: Universitario empató 0-0 con Aucas en partido amistoso

‘Noche Crema’: Universitario empató 0-0 con Aucas en partido amistoso

Estos son los requisitos para inscribir un partido político ante el JNE

Quién es Iván Archivaldo, el hijo “más poderoso” del Chapo Guzmán que capturaron y dejaron ir

Claudia Sheinbaum señaló que se hará cargo de los gastos de las víctimas del incidente en el Metro CDMX

Puno: EsSalud denuncia que una de sus sedes fue incendiada y destruida en atentado vandálico