COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 8 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

English Standings

8 de Enero de 2023

English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 17 14 2 1 40 14 44
Man City 17 12 3 2 45 16 39
Newcastle 18 9 8 1 32 11 35
Man United 17 11 2 4 27 20 35
Tottenham 18 10 3 5 37 25 33
Liverpool 17 8 4 5 34 22 28
Fulham 18 8 4 6 30 27 28
Brighton 17 8 3 6 32 25 27
Brentford 18 6 8 4 30 28 26
Chelsea 17 7 4 6 20 19 25
Aston Villa 18 6 4 8 20 26 22
Crystal Palace 17 6 4 7 17 25 22
Leicester 18 5 2 11 26 31 17
Leeds 17 4 5 8 25 31 17
Nottingham Forest 18 4 5 9 13 34 17
Bournemouth 18 4 4 10 18 39 16
West Ham 18 4 3 11 15 24 15
Everton 18 3 6 9 14 24 15
Wolverhampton 18 3 5 10 11 27 14
Southampton 18 3 3 12 15 33 12

___

Saturday, Dec. 31

Wolverhampton 0, Man United 1

Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2

Fulham 2, Southampton 1

Man City 1, Everton 1

Newcastle 0, Leeds 0

Brighton 2, Arsenal 4

Sunday, Jan. 1

Tottenham 0, Aston Villa 2

Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 1

Monday, Jan. 2

Brentford 3, Liverpool 1

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Arsenal 0, Newcastle 0

Everton 1, Brighton 4

Leicester 0, Fulham 1

Man United 3, Bournemouth 0

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Southampton 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Leeds 2, West Ham 2

Aston Villa 1, Wolverhampton 1

Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham 4

Thursday, Jan. 5

Chelsea 0, Man City 1

Thursday, Jan. 12

Fulham vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Man United vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.

Brighton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Man City vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Burnley 26 16 8 2 52 25 56
Sheffield United 26 15 6 5 44 23 51
Blackburn 26 14 0 12 30 30 42
Watford 26 11 7 8 31 28 40
Middlesbrough 26 11 6 9 41 33 39
Millwall 25 11 6 8 32 26 39
Luton Town 25 10 9 6 31 26 39
Sunderland 26 10 8 8 38 29 38
West Brom 26 10 8 8 34 26 38
Preston 26 10 7 9 24 26 37
Norwich 26 10 6 10 32 29 36
QPR 26 10 6 10 28 31 36
Reading 26 11 3 12 29 36 36
Coventry 25 9 8 8 27 26 35
Swansea 26 9 8 9 36 36 35
Hull 26 9 6 11 32 42 33
Birmingham 26 8 8 10 27 29 32
Stoke 26 8 6 12 28 34 30
Bristol City 26 7 8 11 32 35 29
Cardiff 26 7 7 12 20 29 28
Rotherham 26 6 9 11 28 39 27
Blackpool 26 6 8 12 28 38 26
Huddersfield 25 7 4 14 24 32 25
Wigan 26 6 6 14 26 46 24

___

Sunday, Jan. 1

Blackburn 1, Cardiff 0

Blackpool 1, Sunderland 1

Coventry 1, Bristol City 1

Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 2

Millwall 3, Rotherham 0

Monday, Jan. 2

Birmingham 1, Middlesbrough 3

Norwich 0, Watford 1

Swansea 1, Burnley 2

West Brom 1, Reading 0

Wigan 1, Hull 4

Stoke 0, Preston 1

QPR 1, Sheffield United 1

Saturday, Jan. 14

Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

England League One

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Plymouth 26 17 6 3 46 26 57
Sheffield Wednesday 25 15 7 3 45 18 52
Ipswich 25 14 8 3 47 25 50
Derby 24 11 8 5 33 17 41
Bolton 25 11 8 6 30 20 41
Barnsley 23 12 4 7 30 21 40
Wycombe 25 11 5 9 33 26 38
Bristol Rovers 26 10 7 9 42 43 37
Peterborough 24 11 2 11 39 31 35
Port Vale 24 10 5 9 27 32 35
Exeter 25 9 7 9 38 36 34
Charlton 25 7 10 8 38 36 31
Portsmouth 22 7 10 5 29 27 31
Fleetwood Town 24 6 11 7 28 25 29
Oxford United 24 7 8 9 29 27 29
Lincoln 24 6 11 7 24 30 29
Shrewsbury 24 8 5 11 23 29 29
Cheltenham 24 8 4 12 19 27 28
Morecambe 25 5 9 11 26 35 24
Cambridge United 25 7 3 15 22 41 24
Accrington Stanley 23 5 7 11 21 38 22
Burton Albion 25 5 7 13 32 50 22
Milton Keynes Dons 24 6 3 15 23 36 21
Forest Green 25 5 5 15 21 49 20

___

Sunday, Jan. 1

Bristol Rovers 2, Cheltenham 1

Forest Green 1, Port Vale 3

Morecambe 5, Burton Albion 0

Oxford United 0, Exeter 1

Peterborough 0, Wycombe 3

Plymouth 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Portsmouth 1, Charlton 3

Shrewsbury 0, Fleetwood Town 3

Monday, Jan. 2

Barnsley 0, Bolton 3

Derby 4, Accrington Stanley 0

Lincoln 1, Ipswich 1

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Cambridge United 0

Saturday, Jan. 7

Cambridge United 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Charlton 2, Lincoln 1

Bolton 0, Plymouth 0

Morecambe 2, Cheltenham 1

Saturday, Jan. 14

Accrington Stanley vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

Port Vale vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.

England League Two

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leyton Orient 25 17 5 3 36 13 56
Stevenage 24 15 6 3 35 17 51
Northampton 25 13 7 5 40 26 46
Carlisle 24 10 9 5 37 25 39
Bradford 23 11 6 6 30 23 39
Barrow 25 12 3 10 32 30 39
Salford 24 11 5 8 32 24 38
Swindon 25 10 8 7 28 25 38
Mansfield Town 25 11 5 9 35 34 38
Doncaster 25 11 4 10 30 35 37
Walsall 23 10 6 7 29 21 36
Sutton United 26 10 6 10 27 33 36
AFC Wimbledon 25 9 8 8 29 28 35
Stockport County 23 10 4 9 33 23 34
Tranmere 25 9 7 9 27 22 34
Grimsby Town 23 8 6 9 26 27 30
Crewe 23 7 8 8 19 27 29
Newport County 25 6 8 11 24 28 26
Harrogate Town 24 6 5 13 31 39 23
Colchester 25 6 5 14 24 32 23
Crawley Town 24 5 7 12 26 39 22
Hartlepool 24 4 7 13 24 45 19
Rochdale 24 4 5 15 19 36 17
Gillingham 23 2 8 13 7 28 14

___

Sunday, Jan. 1

Bradford 3, Salford 2

Colchester 1, Swindon 0

Crewe 1, Tranmere 0

Doncaster 2, Carlisle 1

Grimsby Town 1, Stockport County 0

Hartlepool 3, Harrogate Town 3

Sutton United 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Walsall 2, Mansfield Town 1

Monday, Jan. 2

Barrow 0, Rochdale 0

Newport County 2, Crawley Town 2

Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0

Stevenage 1, Gillingham 0

Saturday, Jan. 7

Salford 2, Northampton 1

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 3

Leyton Orient 1, Doncaster 0

Mansfield Town 2, Barrow 3

Rochdale 1, Newport County 1

Tranmere 2, Sutton United 2

Crewe 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Bradford vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La historia de “amor” de Michael Jackson y Debbie Rowe, la enfermera que se convirtió en la madre de sus hijos

La historia de “amor” de Michael Jackson y Debbie Rowe, la enfermera que se convirtió en la madre de sus hijos

Samuel L. Jackson: de la palabra mágica para vencer a la tartamudez al día que secuestró al padre de Luther King

Los secretos de Jeremy Renner: su insólito primer trabajo pago de actor y las fotos desnudo en la batalla con su ex

Quién es la argentina que desde su departamento le pone voz a los personajes de las series más populares

Top 10 de los podcast favoritos hoy de Spotify Argentina

TENDENCIAS

Burbujas de verano: alternativas de espumosos para disfrutar en vacaciones

Burbujas de verano: alternativas de espumosos para disfrutar en vacaciones

Entre las casas de los amigos y las pantallas: guía para convivir con un adolescente de vacaciones

Azafatas influencers: cómo es el viaje ideal en avión que recomiendan en TikTok y tiene 7 claves

Elegancia natural: la estrategia para conquistar al consumidor de autos premium dominado por las marcas alemanas

Actividad física sólo en el fin de semana: ¿es tan saludable como el ejercicio regular espaciado?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Paro Nacional d hoy, 8 de enero EN VIVO: Minuto a minuto, y últimas noticias de las protestas y movilizaciones

Paro Nacional d hoy, 8 de enero EN VIVO: Minuto a minuto, y últimas noticias de las protestas y movilizaciones

Paro nacional provocó que el 80% de reservas turísticas sean canceladas en Perú

Mujer desapareció junto a sus tres hijos después de tomar un taxi de Neiva a Ibagué

Continúan las alternativas de movilidad tras cierre del tramo de la Línea 3

Recaudó USD 400 mil para un indigente pero los gastó en autos y viajes