ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 31 21 9 1 0 43 122 92 Reading 30 20 9 1 0 41 101 79 Worcester 34 19 13 2 0 40 121 113 Maine 30 17 11 1 1 36 109 92 Trois-Rivieres 31 14 16 1 0 29 93 109 Adirondack 30 10 15 4 1 25 88 105 Norfolk 32 5 24 1 2 13 76 141

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 28 19 5 3 1 42 103 75 Greenville 32 17 8 7 0 41 104 94 Florida 28 17 7 3 1 38 91 78 Atlanta 30 18 10 2 0 38 88 85 Jacksonville 30 18 11 1 0 37 92 83 Orlando 31 12 14 4 1 29 91 107 Savannah 30 10 15 5 0 25 80 97

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 31 22 8 1 0 45 122 92 Cincinnati 27 17 5 3 2 39 99 79 Toledo 31 14 12 4 1 33 96 95 Fort Wayne 29 13 11 3 2 31 108 115 Wheeling 30 15 14 1 0 31 92 99 Kalamazoo 29 12 14 3 0 27 71 86 Iowa 29 6 15 7 1 20 78 111

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 31 26 4 1 0 53 134 61 Wichita 32 19 11 2 0 40 108 92 Rapid City 33 16 17 0 0 32 113 121 Kansas City 29 13 12 4 0 30 91 98 Tulsa 27 9 12 6 0 24 80 102 Utah 30 12 18 0 0 24 81 109 Allen 29 11 17 1 0 23 85 107

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 3

Florida 5, Orlando 2

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 2

Reading 5, Worcester 4

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 0

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 2

Maine 5, Adirondack 4

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Allen 2, Kansas City 1

Indy 5, Iowa 2

Wichita 4, Idaho 1

Utah 6, Rapid City 4

Saturday's Games

Newfoundland 7, Trois-Rivieres 3

Adirondack 5, Norfolk 4

Reading 2, Worcester 1

South Carolina 4, Savannah 1

Toledo 8, Fort Wayne 2

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled