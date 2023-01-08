ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|31
|21
|9
|1
|0
|43
|122
|92
|Reading
|30
|20
|9
|1
|0
|41
|101
|79
|Worcester
|34
|19
|13
|2
|0
|40
|121
|113
|Maine
|30
|17
|11
|1
|1
|36
|109
|92
|Trois-Rivieres
|31
|14
|16
|1
|0
|29
|93
|109
|Adirondack
|30
|10
|15
|4
|1
|25
|88
|105
|Norfolk
|32
|5
|24
|1
|2
|13
|76
|141
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|28
|19
|5
|3
|1
|42
|103
|75
|Greenville
|32
|17
|8
|7
|0
|41
|104
|94
|Florida
|28
|17
|7
|3
|1
|38
|91
|78
|Atlanta
|30
|18
|10
|2
|0
|38
|88
|85
|Jacksonville
|30
|18
|11
|1
|0
|37
|92
|83
|Orlando
|31
|12
|14
|4
|1
|29
|91
|107
|Savannah
|30
|10
|15
|5
|0
|25
|80
|97
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|31
|22
|8
|1
|0
|45
|122
|92
|Cincinnati
|27
|17
|5
|3
|2
|39
|99
|79
|Toledo
|31
|14
|12
|4
|1
|33
|96
|95
|Fort Wayne
|29
|13
|11
|3
|2
|31
|108
|115
|Wheeling
|30
|15
|14
|1
|0
|31
|92
|99
|Kalamazoo
|29
|12
|14
|3
|0
|27
|71
|86
|Iowa
|29
|6
|15
|7
|1
|20
|78
|111
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|31
|26
|4
|1
|0
|53
|134
|61
|Wichita
|32
|19
|11
|2
|0
|40
|108
|92
|Rapid City
|33
|16
|17
|0
|0
|32
|113
|121
|Kansas City
|29
|13
|12
|4
|0
|30
|91
|98
|Tulsa
|27
|9
|12
|6
|0
|24
|80
|102
|Utah
|30
|12
|18
|0
|0
|24
|81
|109
|Allen
|29
|11
|17
|1
|0
|23
|85
|107
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Trois-Rivieres 5, Newfoundland 3
Florida 5, Orlando 2
Greenville 5, Jacksonville 2
Reading 5, Worcester 4
South Carolina 4, Atlanta 0
Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 2
Maine 5, Adirondack 4
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3
Allen 2, Kansas City 1
Indy 5, Iowa 2
Wichita 4, Idaho 1
Utah 6, Rapid City 4
Saturday's Games
Newfoundland 7, Trois-Rivieres 3
Adirondack 5, Norfolk 4
Reading 2, Worcester 1
South Carolina 4, Savannah 1
Toledo 8, Fort Wayne 2
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled