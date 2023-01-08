AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 32 22 7 2 1 47 92 75 Providence 32 19 6 5 2 45 95 86 WB/Scranton 31 16 10 2 3 37 93 79 Charlotte 32 17 12 2 1 37 92 99 Springfield 33 15 13 1 4 35 96 95 Bridgeport 33 14 12 6 1 35 113 116 Lehigh Valley 32 15 13 2 2 34 92 99 Hartford 32 11 13 2 6 30 86 104

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 32 21 9 1 1 44 114 100 Utica 30 15 9 5 1 36 100 96 Rochester 30 17 11 1 1 36 98 100 Syracuse 29 13 11 2 3 31 105 104 Laval 33 13 15 4 1 31 118 124 Belleville 33 14 16 3 0 31 110 124 Cleveland 30 13 14 1 2 29 110 120

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 33 19 8 4 2 44 125 90 Rockford 32 19 10 1 2 41 119 102 Milwaukee 31 18 11 0 2 38 107 90 Manitoba 30 17 10 2 1 37 97 94 Iowa 31 13 14 2 2 30 92 104 Grand Rapids 31 13 17 1 0 27 90 122 Chicago 31 11 16 3 1 26 92 127

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 30 21 6 3 0 45 114 85 Calgary 31 22 8 1 0 45 123 76 Abbotsford 32 20 10 1 1 42 116 99 Colorado 32 19 11 2 0 40 92 80 Tucson 31 14 13 4 0 32 102 105 Ontario 29 15 13 0 1 31 84 81 San Jose 34 15 18 0 1 31 88 117 Henderson 35 12 20 0 3 27 89 99 Bakersfield 30 12 17 1 0 25 80 97 San Diego 33 10 23 0 0 20 90 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 3, Syracuse 2

Grand Rapids 4, Texas 2

Manitoba 5, Laval 4

Utica 3, Hartford 2

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Rochester 2

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 3

Cleveland 5, Chicago 2

San Diego 5, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 2, Tucson 1

Abbotsford 4, Henderson 3

San Jose 4, Ontario 2

Saturday's Games

Toronto 5, Lehigh Valley 4

WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 3

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bakersfield at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.