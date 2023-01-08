AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|32
|22
|7
|2
|1
|47
|92
|75
|Providence
|32
|19
|6
|5
|2
|45
|95
|86
|WB/Scranton
|31
|16
|10
|2
|3
|37
|93
|79
|Charlotte
|32
|17
|12
|2
|1
|37
|92
|99
|Springfield
|33
|15
|13
|1
|4
|35
|96
|95
|Bridgeport
|33
|14
|12
|6
|1
|35
|113
|116
|Lehigh Valley
|32
|15
|13
|2
|2
|34
|92
|99
|Hartford
|32
|11
|13
|2
|6
|30
|86
|104
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|32
|21
|9
|1
|1
|44
|114
|100
|Utica
|30
|15
|9
|5
|1
|36
|100
|96
|Rochester
|30
|17
|11
|1
|1
|36
|98
|100
|Syracuse
|29
|13
|11
|2
|3
|31
|105
|104
|Laval
|33
|13
|15
|4
|1
|31
|118
|124
|Belleville
|33
|14
|16
|3
|0
|31
|110
|124
|Cleveland
|30
|13
|14
|1
|2
|29
|110
|120
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|33
|19
|8
|4
|2
|44
|125
|90
|Rockford
|32
|19
|10
|1
|2
|41
|119
|102
|Milwaukee
|31
|18
|11
|0
|2
|38
|107
|90
|Manitoba
|30
|17
|10
|2
|1
|37
|97
|94
|Iowa
|31
|13
|14
|2
|2
|30
|92
|104
|Grand Rapids
|31
|13
|17
|1
|0
|27
|90
|122
|Chicago
|31
|11
|16
|3
|1
|26
|92
|127
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|30
|21
|6
|3
|0
|45
|114
|85
|Calgary
|31
|22
|8
|1
|0
|45
|123
|76
|Abbotsford
|32
|20
|10
|1
|1
|42
|116
|99
|Colorado
|32
|19
|11
|2
|0
|40
|92
|80
|Tucson
|31
|14
|13
|4
|0
|32
|102
|105
|Ontario
|29
|15
|13
|0
|1
|31
|84
|81
|San Jose
|34
|15
|18
|0
|1
|31
|88
|117
|Henderson
|35
|12
|20
|0
|3
|27
|89
|99
|Bakersfield
|30
|12
|17
|1
|0
|25
|80
|97
|San Diego
|33
|10
|23
|0
|0
|20
|90
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Belleville 3, Syracuse 2
Grand Rapids 4, Texas 2
Manitoba 5, Laval 4
Utica 3, Hartford 2
Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Rochester 2
Springfield 4, Bridgeport 3
Cleveland 5, Chicago 2
San Diego 5, Milwaukee 0
Colorado 2, Tucson 1
Abbotsford 4, Henderson 3
San Jose 4, Ontario 2
Saturday's Games
Toronto 5, Lehigh Valley 4
WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 3
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bakersfield at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.