ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/BORDER

Biden visits the border at El Paso
Start: 08 Jan 2023 19:59 GMT
End: 08 Jan 2023 20:33 GMT
EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Joe Biden visits El Paso, Texas, his first trip to southwestern border since taking office and one that comes as Republicans continue to criticize his approach to border security.
SCHEDULE:
1900GMT - Biden arrives in El Paso, Texas, speaks with Governor Greg Abbott on tarmac
1940GMT - Abbott speaks to media on tarmac
2245GMT - Biden departs El Paso en route Santa Lucía, Mexico
0145GMT - Arrival at Santa Lucía, Mexico to attend the North American Leader's Summit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on most likely on Monday. Details TBC.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use USA/ No use New Zealand
DIGITAL: No use USA/ No use New Zealand
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com