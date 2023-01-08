ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/BORDER

Biden visits the border at El Paso

Start: 08 Jan 2023 19:59 GMT

End: 08 Jan 2023 20:33 GMT

EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Joe Biden visits El Paso, Texas, his first trip to southwestern border since taking office and one that comes as Republicans continue to criticize his approach to border security.

SCHEDULE:

1900GMT - Biden arrives in El Paso, Texas, speaks with Governor Greg Abbott on tarmac

1940GMT - Abbott speaks to media on tarmac

2245GMT - Biden departs El Paso en route Santa Lucía, Mexico

0145GMT - Arrival at Santa Lucía, Mexico to attend the North American Leader's Summit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on most likely on Monday. Details TBC.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA/ No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA/ No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com