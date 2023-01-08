ADVISORY POPE-DIPLOMATS/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
8 de Enero de 2023

Pope Francis delivers yearly address to Vatican diplomatic core

Start: 09 Jan 2023 09:00 GMT

End: 09 Jan 2023 09:00 GMT

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis delivers his yearly address to the diplomatic corps accredited to the Vatican, sometimes called his "State of the World" address.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Address due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vatican City

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL/ ITALIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

