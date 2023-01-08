ADVISORY --FLASH--1140-BRAZIL-POLITICS/CONGRESS

Bolsonaro supporters invade Brazil's Congress

Start: 08 Jan 2023 19:51 GMT

End: 08 Jan 2023 19:53 GMT

BRASILIA - Supporters of Brazil's former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the Supreme Court, the Congress building and surrounded the presidential palace in Brasilia, according to television images.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com