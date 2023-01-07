SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 25 16 8 1 0 34 87 64 Peoria 22 15 5 2 0 32 89 60 Evansville 26 15 9 2 0 32 85 82 Huntsville 24 15 8 1 0 31 84 76 Birmingham 25 15 9 1 0 31 101 81 Knoxville 25 13 9 1 2 29 88 78 Fayetteville 25 13 10 2 0 28 78 79 Quad City 24 11 11 1 1 24 65 73 Pensacola 25 12 13 0 0 24 90 92 Macon 22 4 16 2 0 10 60 95 Vermilion County 23 4 18 1 0 9 48 95

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Evansville 4, Birmingham 2

Friday's Games

Roanoke 8, Macon 3

Huntsville 8, Knoxville 5

Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2

Fayetteville 6, Quad City 3

Vermilion County 4, Peoria 2

Saturday's Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled