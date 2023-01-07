COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

7 de Enero de 2023

Through Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 40 33 42 75 5 18 14 1 4 154 21.4
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 38 22 38 60 3 16 14 0 8 127 17.3
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 38 14 41 55 3 22 5 0 3 135 10.4
Jason Robertson Dallas 40 26 29 55 21 8 7 0 5 162 16.0
Tage Thompson Buffalo 36 30 25 55 14 18 13 1 5 158 19.0
Erik Karlsson San Jose 40 13 41 54 -5 10 2 0 3 108 12.0
David Pastrnak Boston 38 27 25 52 15 20 10 0 3 188 14.4
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 40 19 29 48 -3 24 7 0 2 95 20.0
Matthew Tkachuk Florida 37 20 28 48 7 61 5 0 0 135 14.8
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 37 26 22 48 5 26 5 0 4 140 18.6
Alex Ovechkin Washington 42 29 19 48 2 18 9 0 3 182 15.9
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota 37 22 25 47 0 37 10 0 4 146 15.1
Josh Morrissey Winnipeg 39 7 39 46 13 23 1 0 4 63 11.1
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 36 17 29 46 11 4 0 0 2 117 14.5
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 39 17 29 46 7 6 4 0 7 131 13.0
Jack Hughes New Jersey 39 24 22 46 12 2 5 0 3 174 13.8
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 40 11 34 45 -6 18 2 0 2 104 10.6
Auston Matthews Toronto 39 19 26 45 18 10 8 0 3 167 11.4
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 38 20 25 45 -1 20 3 0 6 108 18.5
William Nylander Toronto 39 22 23 45 14 10 6 0 3 137 16.1

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Los secretos de Jeremy Renner: su insólito primer trabajo pago de actor y las fotos desnudo en la batalla con su ex

La historia de Lucca, la valiente perra que realizó 400 misiones para desactivar bombas en Irak y Afganistán

"Muerte lenta": el licor artesanal que mató a 9 personas tras una fiesta de año nuevo en Venezuela

