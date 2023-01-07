NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|38
|30
|4
|4
|64
|145
|85
|Carolina
|39
|25
|8
|6
|56
|124
|104
|Toronto
|39
|23
|9
|7
|53
|131
|105
|New Jersey
|39
|24
|12
|3
|51
|132
|103
|N.Y. Rangers
|40
|22
|12
|6
|50
|131
|109
|Washington
|42
|22
|14
|6
|50
|139
|118
|Tampa Bay
|37
|24
|12
|1
|49
|131
|108
|N.Y. Islanders
|40
|22
|16
|2
|46
|128
|110
|Pittsburgh
|38
|19
|13
|6
|44
|124
|116
|Buffalo
|36
|19
|15
|2
|40
|143
|122
|Florida
|40
|18
|18
|4
|40
|132
|136
|Detroit
|37
|16
|14
|7
|39
|113
|125
|Ottawa
|38
|18
|17
|3
|39
|116
|116
|Philadelphia
|39
|15
|17
|7
|37
|108
|127
|Montreal
|39
|15
|21
|3
|33
|104
|148
|Columbus
|37
|11
|24
|2
|24
|96
|148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|41
|27
|12
|2
|56
|139
|115
|Dallas
|40
|23
|11
|6
|52
|139
|109
|Los Angeles
|42
|22
|14
|6
|50
|137
|145
|Winnipeg
|38
|24
|13
|1
|49
|122
|97
|Seattle
|37
|21
|12
|4
|46
|131
|118
|Minnesota
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|121
|103
|Edmonton
|40
|21
|17
|2
|44
|142
|135
|Calgary
|39
|18
|14
|7
|43
|122
|119
|Nashville
|38
|18
|14
|6
|42
|108
|115
|Colorado
|37
|19
|15
|3
|41
|109
|108
|St. Louis
|39
|19
|17
|3
|41
|125
|143
|Vancouver
|38
|17
|18
|3
|37
|131
|149
|Arizona
|37
|13
|19
|5
|31
|107
|139
|San Jose
|39
|12
|20
|7
|31
|120
|146
|Anaheim
|39
|11
|24
|4
|26
|90
|158
|Chicago
|37
|8
|25
|4
|20
|80
|141
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis 5, New Jersey 3
Philadelphia 6, Arizona 2
Seattle 5, Toronto 1
Washington 6, Columbus 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 1
Nashville 5, Carolina 3
Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Vegas 5, Pittsburgh 2
Vancouver 4, Colorado 2
Boston 5, Los Angeles 2
Friday's Games
Florida 3, Detroit 2
Nashville 3, Washington 2
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.