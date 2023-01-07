COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 7 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

6 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 38 30 4 4 64 145 85
Carolina 39 25 8 6 56 124 104
Toronto 39 23 9 7 53 131 105
New Jersey 39 24 12 3 51 132 103
N.Y. Rangers 40 22 12 6 50 131 109
Washington 42 22 14 6 50 139 118
Tampa Bay 37 24 12 1 49 131 108
N.Y. Islanders 40 22 16 2 46 128 110
Pittsburgh 38 19 13 6 44 124 116
Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122
Florida 40 18 18 4 40 132 136
Detroit 37 16 14 7 39 113 125
Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116
Philadelphia 39 15 17 7 37 108 127
Montreal 39 15 21 3 33 104 148
Columbus 37 11 24 2 24 96 148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 41 27 12 2 56 139 115
Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109
Los Angeles 42 22 14 6 50 137 145
Winnipeg 38 24 13 1 49 122 97
Seattle 37 21 12 4 46 131 118
Minnesota 37 22 13 2 46 121 103
Edmonton 40 21 17 2 44 142 135
Calgary 39 18 14 7 43 122 119
Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 108 115
Colorado 37 19 15 3 41 109 108
St. Louis 39 19 17 3 41 125 143
Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 131 149
Arizona 37 13 19 5 31 107 139
San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146
Anaheim 39 11 24 4 26 90 158
Chicago 37 8 25 4 20 80 141

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 5, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 1

Nashville 5, Carolina 3

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Vegas 5, Pittsburgh 2

Vancouver 4, Colorado 2

Boston 5, Los Angeles 2

Friday's Games

Florida 3, Detroit 2

Nashville 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

