Sábado 7 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

AHL Glance

7 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 32 22 7 2 1 47 92 75
Providence 32 19 6 5 2 45 95 86
Charlotte 32 17 12 2 1 37 92 99
WB/Scranton 30 15 10 2 3 35 89 76
Springfield 33 15 13 1 4 35 96 95
Bridgeport 33 14 12 6 1 35 113 116
Lehigh Valley 31 15 13 2 1 33 88 94
Hartford 31 11 13 1 6 29 83 100

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 31 20 9 1 1 42 109 96
Utica 30 15 9 5 1 36 100 96
Rochester 30 17 11 1 1 36 98 100
Syracuse 29 13 11 2 3 31 105 104
Laval 33 13 15 4 1 31 118 124
Belleville 33 14 16 3 0 31 110 124
Cleveland 29 12 14 1 2 27 105 118

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 33 19 8 4 2 44 125 90
Rockford 32 19 10 1 2 41 119 102
Milwaukee 30 18 10 0 2 38 107 85
Manitoba 30 17 10 2 1 37 97 94
Iowa 31 13 14 2 2 30 92 104
Grand Rapids 31 13 17 1 0 27 90 122
Chicago 30 11 15 3 1 26 90 122

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 30 21 6 3 0 45 114 85
Calgary 31 22 8 1 0 45 123 76
Abbotsford 31 19 10 1 1 40 112 96
Colorado 31 18 11 2 0 38 90 79
Tucson 30 14 12 4 0 32 101 103
Ontario 28 15 12 0 1 31 82 77
San Jose 33 14 18 0 1 29 84 115
Henderson 34 12 19 0 3 27 86 95
Bakersfield 30 12 17 1 0 25 80 97
San Diego 32 9 23 0 0 18 85 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville 3, Syracuse 2

Grand Rapids 4, Texas 2

Manitoba 5, Laval 4

Utica 3, Hartford 2

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Rochester 2

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 3

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Top 10 de los podcast favoritos hoy de Spotify Argentina

Habitáculo vidriado como los cascos de los astronautas y un volante de videojuegos: las nuevas inspiraciones para los autos

Video | Plan retorno: Guillermo Reyes cuestiona si la gente quiere volver a su casa “en un coche fúnebre”

