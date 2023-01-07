ADVISORY FRANCE-PROTEST/KURDS --POSSIBLE ONLY

Paris' Kurdish community stages a protest
Start: 07 Jan 2023 09:55 GMT
End: 07 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT
PARIS – Paris’ Kurdish community stages a protest to mark the 10th anniversary of an attack that killed three Kurdish activists and weeks after a shooting that killed three Kurds in the French capital
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com