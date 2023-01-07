COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
7 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-PROTEST/KURDS --POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 07

7 de Enero de 2023

Paris' Kurdish community stages a protest

Start: 07 Jan 2023 09:55 GMT

End: 07 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

PARIS – Paris’ Kurdish community stages a protest to mark the 10th anniversary of an attack that killed three Kurdish activists and weeks after a shooting that killed three Kurds in the French capital

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

