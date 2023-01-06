NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 37 29 4 4 62 140 83 Toronto 39 23 9 7 53 131 105 Tampa Bay 37 24 12 1 49 131 108 Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122 Detroit 36 16 13 7 39 111 122 Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116 Florida 39 17 18 4 38 129 134 Montreal 39 15 21 3 33 104 148

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 39 25 8 6 56 124 104 New Jersey 39 24 12 3 51 132 103 N.Y. Rangers 40 22 12 6 50 131 109 Washington 41 22 13 6 50 137 115 N.Y. Islanders 39 22 15 2 46 126 106 Pittsburgh 37 19 12 6 44 122 111 Philadelphia 39 15 17 7 37 108 127 Columbus 37 11 24 2 24 96 148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109 Winnipeg 38 24 13 1 49 122 97 Minnesota 37 22 13 2 46 121 103 Colorado 36 19 14 3 41 107 104 St. Louis 39 19 17 3 41 125 143 Nashville 37 17 14 6 40 105 113 Arizona 37 13 19 5 31 107 139 Chicago 37 8 25 4 20 80 141

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 40 26 12 2 54 134 113 Los Angeles 41 22 13 6 50 135 140 Seattle 37 21 12 4 46 131 118 Calgary 39 18 14 7 43 122 119 Edmonton 39 20 17 2 42 138 133 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 127 147 San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146 Anaheim 39 11 24 4 26 90 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 5, Detroit 1

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

Anaheim 2, Dallas 0

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 5, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 1

Nashville 5, Carolina 3

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.