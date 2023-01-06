COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 5 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

5 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 37 29 4 4 62 140 83 19-0-3 10-4-1 6-3-2
Carolina 39 25 8 6 56 124 104 12-4-1 13-4-5 10-2-0
Toronto 39 23 9 7 53 131 105 13-3-4 10-6-3 5-1-1
New Jersey 39 24 12 3 51 132 103 10-10-2 14-2-1 6-5-2
N.Y. Rangers 40 22 12 6 50 131 109 9-7-4 13-5-2 5-6-0
Washington 41 22 13 6 50 137 115 12-5-3 10-8-3 5-2-1
Tampa Bay 37 24 12 1 49 131 108 15-4-1 9-8-0 8-5-0
N.Y. Islanders 39 22 15 2 46 126 106 12-6-0 10-9-2 9-4-0
Pittsburgh 37 19 12 6 44 122 111 10-4-4 9-8-2 5-3-2
Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122 8-8-2 11-7-0 6-7-1
Detroit 36 16 13 7 39 111 122 9-7-3 7-6-4 4-6-2
Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116 11-8-1 7-9-2 6-5-0
Florida 39 17 18 4 38 129 134 10-6-3 7-12-1 5-3-1
Philadelphia 39 15 17 7 37 108 127 8-9-1 7-8-6 4-7-4
Montreal 39 15 21 3 33 104 148 7-10-0 8-11-3 3-6-0
Columbus 37 11 24 2 24 96 148 9-12-1 2-12-1 3-8-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 40 26 12 2 54 134 113 11-9-0 15-3-2 5-5-2
Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109 11-4-3 12-7-3 8-2-3
Los Angeles 41 22 13 6 50 135 140 12-6-2 10-7-4 6-4-2
Winnipeg 38 24 13 1 49 122 97 14-6-0 10-7-1 11-3-0
Seattle 37 21 12 4 46 131 118 10-8-2 11-4-2 8-4-2
Minnesota 37 22 13 2 46 121 103 12-7-1 10-6-1 7-3-0
Calgary 39 18 14 7 43 122 119 11-7-2 7-7-5 8-3-2
Edmonton 39 20 17 2 42 138 133 9-11-1 11-6-1 5-5-0
Colorado 36 19 14 3 41 107 104 9-7-3 10-7-0 8-3-1
St. Louis 39 19 17 3 41 125 143 7-8-2 12-9-1 4-5-1
Nashville 37 17 14 6 40 105 113 9-6-3 8-8-3 4-5-3
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 127 147 7-10-1 9-8-2 10-3-0
Arizona 37 13 19 5 31 107 139 7-3-2 6-16-3 1-2-2
San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146 4-10-6 8-10-1 2-6-5
Anaheim 39 11 24 4 26 90 158 7-10-1 4-14-3 5-5-1
Chicago 37 8 25 4 20 80 141 5-14-2 3-11-2 0-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 5, Detroit 1

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

Anaheim 2, Dallas 0

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 5, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 1

Nashville 5, Carolina 3

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

