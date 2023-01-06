COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 6 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ECHL Glance

6 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 29 20 8 1 0 41 112 84
Worcester 32 19 12 1 0 39 116 106
Reading 28 18 9 1 0 37 94 74
Maine 29 16 11 1 1 34 104 88
Trois-Rivieres 29 13 15 1 0 27 85 99
Adirondack 28 9 15 3 1 22 79 96
Norfolk 31 5 24 1 1 12 72 136

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 31 16 8 7 0 39 99 92
South Carolina 26 17 5 3 1 38 95 74
Atlanta 29 18 9 2 0 38 88 81
Jacksonville 29 18 10 1 0 37 90 78
Florida 27 16 7 3 1 36 86 76
Orlando 30 12 13 4 1 29 89 102
Savannah 29 10 14 5 0 25 79 93

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 30 21 8 1 0 43 117 90
Cincinnati 27 17 5 3 2 39 99 79
Fort Wayne 27 13 9 3 2 31 104 103
Wheeling 29 14 14 1 0 29 88 97
Toledo 29 12 12 4 1 29 84 90
Kalamazoo 28 12 13 3 0 27 68 82
Iowa 28 6 14 7 1 20 76 106

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 30 26 3 1 0 53 133 57
Wichita 31 18 11 2 0 38 104 91
Rapid City 32 16 16 0 0 32 109 115
Kansas City 28 13 11 4 0 30 90 96
Tulsa 27 9 12 6 0 24 80 102
Utah 29 11 18 0 0 22 75 105
Allen 28 10 17 1 0 21 83 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Maine 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Orlando 3, South Carolina 2

Reading 5, Norfolk 2

Greenville 3, Florida 2

Idaho 5, Wichita 3

Indy 3, Iowa 2

Thursday's Games

Rapid City 5, Utah 2

Friday's Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Adicciones, éxitos, muerte y una canción que es récord: los 40 años de Red Hot Chili Peppers

Adicciones, éxitos, muerte y una canción que es récord: los 40 años de Red Hot Chili Peppers

Noah Schnapp, actor de “Stranger Things”, salió del clóset: “Finalmente le dije a mis amigos y familia que era gay”

Tatuajes y topless: las fotos que confirman el romance de Brad Pitt y su nueva novia Inés de Ramón

Jeremy Renner compartió un video de su recuperación en el hospital junto a su familia: “La primera ducha en una semana”

Iron Maiden tendrá 12 sellos oficiales en el correo postal del Reino Unido

TENDENCIAS

Rosca de reyes: seis recetas deliciosas para hacer en casa

Rosca de reyes: seis recetas deliciosas para hacer en casa

Cómo convertir un batido de verano en un súper alimento

Nueve consejos para salir a la ruta relajado y que el viaje de vacaciones no sea un dolor de cabeza

Por qué el estrés moderado puede ser la clave de un mejor rendimiento mental en la vejez

Las matemáticas nos ayudan a agilizar nuestro cerebro: 7 ejercicios para trabajar la mente

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Relatos híbridos entre la experiencia personal y las cargas sociales en “Ahora imagino cosas”, del mexicano Julián Herbert

Relatos híbridos entre la experiencia personal y las cargas sociales en “Ahora imagino cosas”, del mexicano Julián Herbert

La máxima obra de Humboldt llega al público hispanoparlante más de siglo y medio después de su edición original en alemán

Tras el desmantelamiento del gobierno interino, el régimen de Maduro investigará a los miembros de la oposición

Perú: Cobre, zinc, hierro y estaño aumentaron su producción en noviembre de 2022

Paro Nacional: jornada del 5 de enero dejó vías bloqueadas en Ica, Cusco y Puno