ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|29
|20
|8
|1
|0
|41
|112
|84
|Worcester
|32
|19
|12
|1
|0
|39
|116
|106
|Reading
|28
|18
|9
|1
|0
|37
|94
|74
|Maine
|29
|16
|11
|1
|1
|34
|104
|88
|Trois-Rivieres
|29
|13
|15
|1
|0
|27
|85
|99
|Adirondack
|28
|9
|15
|3
|1
|22
|79
|96
|Norfolk
|31
|5
|24
|1
|1
|12
|72
|136
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|31
|16
|8
|7
|0
|39
|99
|92
|South Carolina
|26
|17
|5
|3
|1
|38
|95
|74
|Atlanta
|29
|18
|9
|2
|0
|38
|88
|81
|Jacksonville
|29
|18
|10
|1
|0
|37
|90
|78
|Florida
|27
|16
|7
|3
|1
|36
|86
|76
|Orlando
|30
|12
|13
|4
|1
|29
|89
|102
|Savannah
|29
|10
|14
|5
|0
|25
|79
|93
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|30
|21
|8
|1
|0
|43
|117
|90
|Cincinnati
|27
|17
|5
|3
|2
|39
|99
|79
|Fort Wayne
|27
|13
|9
|3
|2
|31
|104
|103
|Wheeling
|29
|14
|14
|1
|0
|29
|88
|97
|Toledo
|29
|12
|12
|4
|1
|29
|84
|90
|Kalamazoo
|28
|12
|13
|3
|0
|27
|68
|82
|Iowa
|28
|6
|14
|7
|1
|20
|76
|106
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|30
|26
|3
|1
|0
|53
|133
|57
|Wichita
|31
|18
|11
|2
|0
|38
|104
|91
|Rapid City
|32
|16
|16
|0
|0
|32
|109
|115
|Kansas City
|28
|13
|11
|4
|0
|30
|90
|96
|Tulsa
|27
|9
|12
|6
|0
|24
|80
|102
|Utah
|29
|11
|18
|0
|0
|22
|75
|105
|Allen
|28
|10
|17
|1
|0
|21
|83
|106
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Maine 3, Trois-Rivieres 2
Orlando 3, South Carolina 2
Reading 5, Norfolk 2
Greenville 3, Florida 2
Idaho 5, Wichita 3
Indy 3, Iowa 2
Thursday's Games
Rapid City 5, Utah 2
Friday's Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.