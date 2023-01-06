ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/HOUSE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 5 de Enero de 2023
REUTERS

JAN 06

5 de Enero de 2023

House of Representatives reconvenes to try to elect a leader

Start: 06 Jan 2023 17:00 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2023 18:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The U.S. House of Representatives reconvenes on Friday to try to elect a leader, after a small group of about 20 hardliners in the Republican majority party repeatedly blocked efforts to elect Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker, a position second in line to the presidency.

