ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/HOUSE

House of Representatives reconvenes to try to elect a leader

Start: 06 Jan 2023 17:00 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2023 18:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The U.S. House of Representatives reconvenes on Friday to try to elect a leader, after a small group of about 20 hardliners in the Republican majority party repeatedly blocked efforts to elect Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker, a position second in line to the presidency.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: HOUSE TV / UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com