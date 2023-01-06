ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/BORDER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
6 de Enero de 2023

Biden visits the border at El Paso

Start: 08 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 08 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Joe Biden visits El Paso, Texas, his first trip to southwestern border since taking office and one that comes as Republicans continue to criticize his approach to border security.

SCHEDULE:

TBD

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

