ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/CHRISTMAS-LAVRA

Viernes 6 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

REUTERS

6 de Enero de 2023

Start: 07 Jan 2023 06:50 GMT

End: 07 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

KYIV - First Christmas service in Ukrainian language is conducted in Lavra or Monastery of the Caves complex, a 1,000-year-old Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv after the lease agreement previously granted to the Russian Patriarchate, a Moscow -backed wing of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine, expired on December 31.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

