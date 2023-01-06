ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/CHRISTMAS-LAVRA

First Christmas service in Ukrainian language is conducted in Lavra
Start: 07 Jan 2023 06:50 GMT
End: 07 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT
KYIV - First Christmas service in Ukrainian language is conducted in Lavra or Monastery of the Caves complex, a 1,000-year-old Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv after the lease agreement previously granted to the Russian Patriarchate, a Moscow -backed wing of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine, expired on December 31.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com