ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/CHRISTMAS-LAVRA

First Christmas service in Ukrainian language is conducted in Lavra

Start: 07 Jan 2023 06:50 GMT

End: 07 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

KYIV - First Christmas service in Ukrainian language is conducted in Lavra or Monastery of the Caves complex, a 1,000-year-old Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv after the lease agreement previously granted to the Russian Patriarchate, a Moscow -backed wing of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine, expired on December 31.

