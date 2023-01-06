COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-NEP/FANS

REUTERS

JAN 06

6 de Enero de 2023

Bills fans gather to support Hamlin's recovery and the team

Start: 08 Jan 2023 15:00 GMT

End: 08 Jan 2023 16:00 GMT

ORCHARD PARK, NY - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains on the minds of fans and players ahead of their game against the New England Patriots. (Live coverage of tailgate party ahead of the game.)

---

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - tailgate party

1800GMT - game begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Sports

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

