ADVISORY FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-NEP/FANS

Bills fans gather to support Hamlin's recovery and the team
Start: 08 Jan 2023 15:00 GMT
End: 08 Jan 2023 16:00 GMT
ORCHARD PARK, NY - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains on the minds of fans and players ahead of their game against the New England Patriots. (Live coverage of tailgate party ahead of the game.)
SCHEDULE:
1500GMT - tailgate party
1800GMT - game begins
