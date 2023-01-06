COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 6 de Enero de 2023
ADVISORY CAPITOL-SECURITY/CONGRESS --UPDATED--

REUTERS

JAN 06

6 de Enero de 2023

Members of Congress observe anniversary of Jan. 6 attack

Start: 06 Jan 2023 14:59 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2023 16:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and members of Congress hold a bipartisan remembrance ceremony on the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

