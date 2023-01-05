COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 5 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

5 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 37 29 4 4 62 140 83 19-0-3 10-4-1 6-3-2
Carolina 38 25 7 6 56 121 99 12-3-1 13-4-5 10-2-0
Toronto 38 23 8 7 53 130 100 13-2-4 10-6-3 5-1-1
New Jersey 38 24 11 3 51 129 98 10-9-2 14-2-1 6-5-2
Tampa Bay 37 24 12 1 49 131 108 15-4-1 9-8-0 8-5-0
N.Y. Rangers 39 21 12 6 48 127 108 9-7-4 12-5-2 5-6-0
Washington 40 21 13 6 48 131 113 12-5-3 9-8-3 4-2-1
N.Y. Islanders 39 22 15 2 46 126 106 12-6-0 10-9-2 9-4-0
Pittsburgh 37 19 12 6 44 122 111 10-4-4 9-8-2 5-3-2
Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122 8-8-2 11-7-0 6-7-1
Detroit 36 16 13 7 39 111 122 9-7-3 7-6-4 4-6-2
Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116 11-8-1 7-9-2 6-5-0
Florida 39 17 18 4 38 129 134 10-6-3 7-12-1 5-3-1
Philadelphia 38 14 17 7 35 102 125 7-9-1 7-8-6 4-7-4
Montreal 38 15 20 3 33 103 144 7-9-0 8-11-3 3-6-0
Columbus 36 11 23 2 24 94 142 9-11-1 2-12-1 3-7-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 40 26 12 2 54 134 113 11-9-0 15-3-2 5-5-2
Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109 11-4-3 12-7-3 8-2-3
Los Angeles 41 22 13 6 50 135 140 12-6-2 10-7-4 6-4-2
Winnipeg 38 24 13 1 49 122 97 14-6-0 10-7-1 11-3-0
Minnesota 37 22 13 2 46 121 103 12-7-1 10-6-1 7-3-0
Seattle 36 20 12 4 44 126 117 10-8-2 10-4-2 8-4-2
Calgary 39 18 14 7 43 122 119 11-7-2 7-7-5 8-3-2
Edmonton 39 20 17 2 42 138 133 9-11-1 11-6-1 5-5-0
Colorado 36 19 14 3 41 107 104 9-7-3 10-7-0 8-3-1
St. Louis 38 18 17 3 39 120 140 7-8-2 11-9-1 4-5-1
Nashville 36 16 14 6 38 100 110 9-6-3 7-8-3 4-5-3
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 127 147 7-10-1 9-8-2 10-3-0
Arizona 36 13 18 5 31 105 133 7-3-2 6-15-3 1-2-2
San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146 4-10-6 8-10-1 2-6-5
Anaheim 39 11 24 4 26 90 158 7-10-1 4-14-3 5-5-1
Chicago 37 8 25 4 20 80 141 5-14-2 3-11-2 0-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Columbus 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3

Florida 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 6, Toronto 5, SO

Buffalo 5, Washington 4, OT

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2

Nashville 6, Montreal 3

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 1

Seattle 5, Edmonton 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 5, Detroit 1

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

Anaheim 2, Dallas 0

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Top de filmes imprescindibles para ver hoy en HBO Max Argentina

Top de filmes imprescindibles para ver hoy en HBO Max Argentina

Las series de Netflix Argentina que roban la atención hoy

Estos son los 10 podcast más populares de Spotify Argentina este día

Revelaron más detalles del accidente que dejó en estado crítico a Jeremy Renner

Luis Miguel y Paloma Cuevas: la tierna fotografía que comprobaría su romance

TENDENCIAS

Cómo son los hisopados nasales que podrían detectar virus desconocidos antes de que se generen brotes

Cómo son los hisopados nasales que podrían detectar virus desconocidos antes de que se generen brotes

Cuáles son los riesgos y los efectos adversos de la polimedicación

La actividad física reduce la ansiedad y depresión en niños y adolescentes

Mito o realidad: ¿las vacaciones son la solución al estrés laboral del año?

¿Cuánto tiempo se debe esperar para recibir la dosis de refuerzo tras padecer COVID?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Féretro de madera, monedas de la Santa Sede e incienso: los detalles del funeral de Benedicto XVI en la Basílica de San Pedro

Féretro de madera, monedas de la Santa Sede e incienso: los detalles del funeral de Benedicto XVI en la Basílica de San Pedro

Alcalde morenista de Ciudad Victoria agredió a un reportero en pleno Día del Periodista

Universidad Ibero condenó el feminicidio de María Eugenia Ocampo: “Las acciones no han sido suficientes”

Taiwán amplió las restricciones a las exportaciones a Rusia y Bielorrusia por la invasión a Ucrania

La UE exigirá test negativos de COVID-19 a pasajeros de China que ingresen a territorio comunitario