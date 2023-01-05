NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 37 29 4 4 62 140 83 Carolina 38 25 7 6 56 121 99 Toronto 38 23 8 7 53 130 100 New Jersey 38 24 11 3 51 129 98 Tampa Bay 37 24 12 1 49 131 108 N.Y. Rangers 39 21 12 6 48 127 108 Washington 40 21 13 6 48 131 113 N.Y. Islanders 39 22 15 2 46 126 106 Pittsburgh 37 19 12 6 44 122 111 Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122 Detroit 36 16 13 7 39 111 122 Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116 Florida 39 17 18 4 38 129 134 Philadelphia 38 14 17 7 35 102 125 Montreal 38 15 20 3 33 103 144 Columbus 36 11 23 2 24 94 142

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 40 26 12 2 54 134 113 Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109 Los Angeles 41 22 13 6 50 135 140 Winnipeg 38 24 13 1 49 122 97 Minnesota 37 22 13 2 46 121 103 Seattle 36 20 12 4 44 126 117 Calgary 39 18 14 7 43 122 119 Edmonton 39 20 17 2 42 138 133 Colorado 36 19 14 3 41 107 104 St. Louis 38 18 17 3 39 120 140 Nashville 36 16 14 6 38 100 110 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 127 147 Arizona 36 13 18 5 31 105 133 San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146 Anaheim 39 11 24 4 26 90 158 Chicago 37 8 25 4 20 80 141

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Columbus 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3

Florida 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 6, Toronto 5, SO

Buffalo 5, Washington 4, OT

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2

Nashville 6, Montreal 3

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 1

Seattle 5, Edmonton 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 5, Detroit 1

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

Anaheim 2, Dallas 0

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.