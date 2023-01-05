COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 5 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Expanded Glance

5 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Boston 26 12 .684 5-5 L-2 15-5 11-7 15-8
Brooklyn 25 13 .658 1 9-1 L-1 13-5 12-8 19-7
Philadelphia 23 14 .622 8-2 W-3 16-5 7-9 15-9
New York 21 18 .538 5-5 W-3 10-10 11-8 12-9
Toronto 16 22 .421 10 3-7 L-2 11-9 5-13 11-15

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 20 18 .526 7-3 W-2 11-8 9-10 8-11
Atlanta 17 20 .459 3-7 L-4 11-8 6-12 13-14
Washington 17 22 .436 6-4 L-1 10-7 7-15 10-14
Orlando 14 24 .368 6 6-4 W-1 10-11 4-13 7-18
Charlotte 10 29 .256 10½ 3-7 L-3 5-14 5-15 4-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Milwaukee 25 13 .658 5-5 W-2 16-4 9-9 13-9
Cleveland 25 14 .641 ½ 7-3 W-3 18-4 7-10 17-8
Indiana 21 18 .538 6-4 L-1 13-7 8-11 15-9
Chicago 17 21 .447 8 6-4 W-1 10-9 7-12 15-11
Detroit 10 30 .250 16 2-8 L-1 5-13 5-17 4-18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Memphis 24 13 .649 6-4 W-4 15-3 9-10 11-10
New Orleans 24 14 .632 ½ 6-4 W-1 17-4 7-10 16-9
Dallas 22 16 .579 8-2 W-7 15-5 7-11 16-6
San Antonio 12 26 .316 12½ 3-7 L-3 7-13 5-13 5-20
Houston 10 28 .263 14½ 1-9 L-5 6-12 4-16 5-20

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Denver 24 13 .649 7-3 L-1 14-3 10-10 18-9
Portland 19 18 .514 5 4-6 L-1 9-6 10-12 13-13
Utah 19 21 .475 3-7 L-5 12-7 7-14 15-13
Minnesota 18 21 .462 7 4-6 W-2 11-9 7-12 11-13
Oklahoma City 16 22 .421 5-5 L-1 11-9 5-13 9-12

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Sacramento 20 16 .556 6-4 W-1 11-7 9-9 9-8
L.A. Clippers 21 18 .538 ½ 5-5 L-3 11-8 10-10 11-11
Golden State 20 18 .526 1 6-4 W-5 17-2 3-16 12-8
Phoenix 20 19 .513 3-7 L-4 14-5 6-14 17-10
L.A. Lakers 16 21 .432 5-5 W-2 8-8 8-13 7-13

___

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117

Milwaukee 123, Washington 113

Sacramento 117, Utah 115

Wednesday's Games

Memphis 131, Charlotte 107

Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88

Orlando 126, Oklahoma City 115

Philadelphia 129, Indiana 126, OT

New York 117, San Antonio 114

New Orleans 119, Houston 108

Milwaukee 104, Toronto 101, OT

Chicago 121, Brooklyn 112

Minnesota 113, Portland 106

Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Top de filmes imprescindibles para ver hoy en HBO Max Argentina

Top de filmes imprescindibles para ver hoy en HBO Max Argentina

Las series de Netflix Argentina que roban la atención hoy

Estos son los 10 podcast más populares de Spotify Argentina este día

Revelaron más detalles del accidente que dejó en estado crítico a Jeremy Renner

Luis Miguel y Paloma Cuevas: la tierna fotografía que comprobaría su romance

TENDENCIAS

Proyecto Vaquitas de San Antonio: cómo es la iniciativa que busca mapear su distribución en Argentina

Proyecto Vaquitas de San Antonio: cómo es la iniciativa que busca mapear su distribución en Argentina

Esta bicicleta estática permite hacer ejercicio y trabajar al mismo tiempo

Quienes tengan Windows 7 y Windows 8 serán vulnerables a ciberataques

Pantallas que se doblan y modelos transparentes de TV en el CES

CES 2023: los avances en PC para gamers y amantes de los automóviles

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Gloria Trevi reapareció en redes tras ser acusada por corrupción de menores: “Estoy bien”

Gloria Trevi reapareció en redes tras ser acusada por corrupción de menores: “Estoy bien”

Universitario solicitó reprogramar partido con Cienciano por la Liga 1 2023

Rodolfo Carrión ‘Felpudini’ revela que estuvo internado por problemas en el corazón

Los mejores libros juveniles para no moverse de la reposera

Odessa, con dos eses