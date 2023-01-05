NBA Expanded Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|15-5
|11-7
|15-8
|Brooklyn
|25
|13
|.658
|1
|9-1
|L-1
|13-5
|12-8
|19-7
|Philadelphia
|23
|14
|.622
|2½
|8-2
|W-3
|16-5
|7-9
|15-9
|New York
|21
|18
|.538
|5½
|5-5
|W-3
|10-10
|11-8
|12-9
|Toronto
|16
|22
|.421
|10
|3-7
|L-2
|11-9
|5-13
|11-15
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|20
|18
|.526
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|11-8
|9-10
|8-11
|Atlanta
|17
|20
|.459
|2½
|3-7
|L-4
|11-8
|6-12
|13-14
|Washington
|17
|22
|.436
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|10-7
|7-15
|10-14
|Orlando
|14
|24
|.368
|6
|6-4
|W-1
|10-11
|4-13
|7-18
|Charlotte
|10
|29
|.256
|10½
|3-7
|L-3
|5-14
|5-15
|4-18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|16-4
|9-9
|13-9
|Cleveland
|25
|14
|.641
|½
|7-3
|W-3
|18-4
|7-10
|17-8
|Indiana
|21
|18
|.538
|4½
|6-4
|L-1
|13-7
|8-11
|15-9
|Chicago
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|6-4
|W-1
|10-9
|7-12
|15-11
|Detroit
|10
|30
|.250
|16
|2-8
|L-1
|5-13
|5-17
|4-18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|6-4
|W-4
|15-3
|9-10
|11-10
|New Orleans
|24
|14
|.632
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|17-4
|7-10
|16-9
|Dallas
|22
|16
|.579
|2½
|8-2
|W-7
|15-5
|7-11
|16-6
|San Antonio
|12
|26
|.316
|12½
|3-7
|L-3
|7-13
|5-13
|5-20
|Houston
|10
|28
|.263
|14½
|1-9
|L-5
|6-12
|4-16
|5-20
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|14-3
|10-10
|18-9
|Portland
|19
|18
|.514
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|9-6
|10-12
|13-13
|Utah
|19
|21
|.475
|6½
|3-7
|L-5
|12-7
|7-14
|15-13
|Minnesota
|18
|21
|.462
|7
|4-6
|W-2
|11-9
|7-12
|11-13
|Oklahoma City
|16
|22
|.421
|8½
|5-5
|L-1
|11-9
|5-13
|9-12
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Sacramento
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|11-7
|9-9
|9-8
|L.A. Clippers
|21
|18
|.538
|½
|5-5
|L-3
|11-8
|10-10
|11-11
|Golden State
|20
|18
|.526
|1
|6-4
|W-5
|17-2
|3-16
|12-8
|Phoenix
|20
|19
|.513
|1½
|3-7
|L-4
|14-5
|6-14
|17-10
|L.A. Lakers
|16
|21
|.432
|4½
|5-5
|W-2
|8-8
|8-13
|7-13
___
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117
Milwaukee 123, Washington 113
Sacramento 117, Utah 115
Wednesday's Games
Memphis 131, Charlotte 107
Cleveland 90, Phoenix 88
Orlando 126, Oklahoma City 115
Philadelphia 129, Indiana 126, OT
New York 117, San Antonio 114
New Orleans 119, Houston 108
Milwaukee 104, Toronto 101, OT
Chicago 121, Brooklyn 112
Minnesota 113, Portland 106
Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Miami at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.