English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Wednesday's Match

Leeds 1, Man City 3

Friday's Matches

West Ham 0, Brentford 2

Liverpool 2, Leicester 1

Saturday's Matches

Wolverhampton 0, Man United 1

Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2

Fulham 2, Southampton 1

Man City 1, Everton 1

Newcastle 0, Leeds 0

Brighton 2, Arsenal 4

Sunday's Matches

Tottenham 0, Aston Villa 2

Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 1

Monday's Match

Brentford 3, Liverpool 1

Tuesday's Matches

Arsenal 0, Newcastle 0

Everton 1, Brighton 4

Leicester 0, Fulham 1

Man United 3, Bournemouth 0

Wednesday's Matches

Southampton 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Leeds 2, West Ham 2

Aston Villa 1, Wolverhampton 1

Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham 4

Thursday's Match

Chelsea 0, Man City 1

Thursday's Match

Fulham vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Man United vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.

Brighton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

Thursday's Matches

QPR 0, Luton Town 3

Blackburn 1, Middlesbrough 2

Coventry 0, Cardiff 0

Huddersfield 2, Rotherham 0

Millwall 0, Bristol City 0

Wigan 1, Sunderland 4

West Brom 2, Preston 0

Blackpool 1, Sheffield United 2

Friday's Matches

Birmingham 0, Hull 1

Norwich 1, Reading 1

Swansea 4, Watford 0

Stoke 0, Burnley 1

Sunday's Matches

Blackburn 1, Cardiff 0

Blackpool 1, Sunderland 1

Coventry 1, Bristol City 1

Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 2

Millwall 3, Rotherham 0

Monday's Matches

Birmingham 1, Middlesbrough 3

Norwich 0, Watford 1

Swansea 1, Burnley 2

West Brom 1, Reading 0

Wigan 1, Hull 4

Stoke 0, Preston 1

QPR 1, Sheffield United 1

Saturday's Matches

Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

England League One

Thursday's Matches

Barnsley 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Bristol Rovers 3, Exeter 4

Forest Green 1, Burton Albion 2

Morecambe 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Oxford United 3, Charlton 1

Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Plymouth 1, Wycombe 0

Portsmouth 2, Ipswich 2

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Port Vale 0

Shrewsbury 0, Cheltenham 1

Friday's Matches

Derby 1, Cambridge United 0

Lincoln 1, Bolton 1

Sunday's Matches

Bristol Rovers 2, Cheltenham 1

Forest Green 1, Port Vale 3

Morecambe 5, Burton Albion 0

Oxford United 0, Exeter 1

Peterborough 0, Wycombe 3

Plymouth 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Portsmouth 1, Charlton 3

Shrewsbury 0, Fleetwood Town 3

Monday's Matches

Barnsley 0, Bolton 3

Derby 4, Accrington Stanley 0

Lincoln 1, Ipswich 1

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Cambridge United 0

Saturday's Matches

Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Monday's Match

Port Vale vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.

England League Two

Thursday's Matches

Crewe 0, Carlisle 3

Barrow 1, Tranmere 2

Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 0

Colchester 1, AFC Wimbledon 2

Grimsby Town 1, Salford 4

Hartlepool 1, Mansfield Town 2

Northampton 1, Swindon 2

Sutton United 2, Gillingham 1

Walsall 0, Stockport County 2

Doncaster 4, Rochdale 3

Friday's Matches

Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 0

Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 1

Sunday's Matches

Bradford 3, Salford 2

Colchester 1, Swindon 0

Crewe 1, Tranmere 0

Doncaster 2, Carlisle 1

Grimsby Town 1, Stockport County 0

Hartlepool 3, Harrogate Town 3

Sutton United 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Walsall 2, Mansfield Town 1

Monday's Matches

Barrow 0, Rochdale 0

Newport County 2, Crawley Town 2

Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0

Stevenage 1, Gillingham 0

Saturday's Matches

Salford vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Bradford vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

England National League

Sunday's Matches

Bromley 0, Southend 0

Chesterfield 4, Scunthorpe 1

Eastleigh 4, Dorking Wanderers 0

Halifax Town 2, Altrincham 2

Maidenhead United 0, Wealdstone 0

Oldham 2, Notts County 2

Woking 4, Aldershot 1

Yeovil 2, Torquay United 0

Monday's Matches

Boreham Wood 1, Barnet 1

Gateshead FC 2, York City FC 2

Maidstone United FC 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1

Solihull Moors 1, Wrexham 2

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd

Altrincham vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd

Scunthorpe vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd

York City FC vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.

Aldershot vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Wrexham vs. Bromley, 2:30 p.m.

Aldershot vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.

Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.

Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Match

Scunthorpe vs. Woking, 10 a.m.