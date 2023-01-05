COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 5 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ECHL Glance

5 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 29 20 8 1 0 41 112 84
Worcester 32 19 12 1 0 39 116 106
Reading 28 18 9 1 0 37 94 74
Maine 29 16 11 1 1 34 104 88
Trois-Rivieres 29 13 15 1 0 27 85 99
Adirondack 28 9 15 3 1 22 79 96
Norfolk 31 5 24 1 1 12 72 136

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 31 16 8 7 0 39 99 92
South Carolina 26 17 5 3 1 38 95 74
Atlanta 29 18 9 2 0 38 88 81
Jacksonville 29 18 10 1 0 37 90 78
Florida 27 16 7 3 1 36 86 76
Orlando 30 12 13 4 1 29 89 102
Savannah 29 10 14 5 0 25 79 93

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 30 21 8 1 0 43 117 90
Cincinnati 27 17 5 3 2 39 99 79
Fort Wayne 27 13 9 3 2 31 104 103
Wheeling 29 14 14 1 0 29 88 97
Toledo 29 12 12 4 1 29 84 90
Kalamazoo 28 12 13 3 0 27 68 82
Iowa 28 6 14 7 1 20 76 106

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 30 26 3 1 0 53 133 57
Wichita 31 18 11 2 0 38 104 91
Kansas City 28 13 11 4 0 30 90 96
Rapid City 31 15 16 0 0 30 104 113
Tulsa 27 9 12 6 0 24 80 102
Utah 28 11 17 0 0 22 73 100
Allen 28 10 17 1 0 21 83 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Allen 4, Kansas City 3

Wednesday's Games

Maine 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Orlando 3, South Carolina 2

Reading 5, Norfolk 2

Greenville 3, Florida 2

Idaho 5, Wichita 3

Indy 3, Iowa 2

Thursday's Games

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Top de filmes imprescindibles para ver hoy en HBO Max Argentina

Top de filmes imprescindibles para ver hoy en HBO Max Argentina

Las series de Netflix Argentina que roban la atención hoy

Estos son los 10 podcast más populares de Spotify Argentina este día

Revelaron más detalles del accidente que dejó en estado crítico a Jeremy Renner

Luis Miguel y Paloma Cuevas: la tierna fotografía que comprobaría su romance

TENDENCIAS

Proyecto Vaquitas de San Antonio: cómo es la iniciativa que busca mapear su distribución en Argentina

Proyecto Vaquitas de San Antonio: cómo es la iniciativa que busca mapear su distribución en Argentina

Esta bicicleta estática permite hacer ejercicio y trabajar al mismo tiempo

Quienes tengan Windows 7 y Windows 8 serán vulnerables a ciberataques

Pantallas que se doblan y modelos transparentes de TV en el CES

CES 2023: los avances en PC para gamers y amantes de los automóviles

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Fue la única mujer en la cúpula de Montoneros: su muerte fue tapa de los diarios, pero era mentira

Fue la única mujer en la cúpula de Montoneros: su muerte fue tapa de los diarios, pero era mentira

“No voy a durar toda la vida”: Chabelo aceptó que su personaje no será eterno

Guillermo Sheridan pidió protección ante los señalamientos de AMLO

Cuándo sabrán los peruanos el nombre que recibirá este 2023

Hostigan y lanzan agua a reportero de Panorama que cubría protesta en avenida Abancay