Jueves 5 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

AHL Glance

5 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 32 22 7 2 1 47 92 75
Providence 32 19 6 5 2 45 95 86
WB/Scranton 29 15 9 2 3 35 87 72
Charlotte 31 16 12 2 1 35 88 97
Bridgeport 32 14 12 5 1 34 110 112
Springfield 32 14 13 1 4 33 92 92
Lehigh Valley 30 14 13 2 1 31 85 92
Hartford 30 11 13 1 5 28 81 97

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 31 20 9 1 1 42 109 96
Rochester 29 17 10 1 1 36 96 97
Utica 29 14 9 5 1 34 97 94
Syracuse 28 13 11 2 2 30 103 101
Laval 32 13 15 3 1 30 114 119
Belleville 32 13 16 3 0 29 107 122
Cleveland 29 12 14 1 2 27 105 118

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 32 19 7 4 2 44 123 86
Rockford 32 19 10 1 2 41 119 102
Milwaukee 30 18 10 0 2 38 107 85
Manitoba 29 16 10 2 1 35 92 90
Iowa 31 13 14 2 2 30 92 104
Chicago 30 11 15 3 1 26 90 122
Grand Rapids 30 12 17 1 0 25 86 120

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 31 22 8 1 0 45 123 76
Coachella Valley 29 20 6 3 0 43 110 83
Abbotsford 31 19 10 1 1 40 112 96
Colorado 30 18 10 2 0 38 88 75
Tucson 30 14 12 4 0 32 101 103
Ontario 27 15 11 0 1 31 80 74
San Jose 32 13 18 0 1 27 80 112
Henderson 33 12 19 0 2 26 83 91
Bakersfield 29 11 17 1 0 23 77 95
San Diego 32 9 23 0 0 18 85 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 5, Utica 4

Chicago 5, Iowa 2

Rockford 4, Texas 3

Wednesday's Games

Grand Rapids 3, Cleveland 1

Laval 6, Manitoba 3

Providence 5, Bridgeport 2

Belleville 5, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 5, Charlotte 3

Calgary 3, Abbotsford 0

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

