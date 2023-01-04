NHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|37
|29
|4
|4
|62
|140
|83
|Toronto
|38
|23
|8
|7
|53
|130
|100
|Tampa Bay
|35
|23
|11
|1
|47
|126
|102
|Buffalo
|36
|19
|15
|2
|40
|143
|122
|Detroit
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|110
|117
|Ottawa
|38
|18
|17
|3
|39
|116
|116
|Florida
|39
|17
|18
|4
|38
|129
|134
|Montreal
|37
|15
|19
|3
|33
|100
|138
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|38
|25
|7
|6
|56
|121
|99
|New Jersey
|37
|23
|11
|3
|49
|124
|97
|N.Y. Rangers
|39
|21
|12
|6
|48
|127
|108
|Washington
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|131
|113
|Pittsburgh
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|122
|111
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|21
|15
|2
|44
|120
|104
|Philadelphia
|38
|14
|17
|7
|35
|102
|125
|Columbus
|36
|11
|23
|2
|24
|94
|142
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|38
|23
|9
|6
|52
|137
|104
|Winnipeg
|37
|23
|13
|1
|47
|119
|95
|Minnesota
|36
|21
|13
|2
|44
|116
|102
|Colorado
|36
|19
|14
|3
|41
|107
|104
|St. Louis
|38
|18
|17
|3
|39
|120
|140
|Nashville
|35
|15
|14
|6
|36
|94
|107
|Arizona
|36
|13
|18
|5
|31
|105
|133
|Chicago
|36
|8
|24
|4
|20
|79
|137
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|40
|26
|12
|2
|54
|134
|113
|Los Angeles
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|132
|138
|Calgary
|38
|18
|13
|7
|43
|120
|116
|Seattle
|35
|19
|12
|4
|42
|121
|115
|Edmonton
|38
|20
|16
|2
|42
|136
|128
|Vancouver
|36
|16
|17
|3
|35
|125
|141
|San Jose
|39
|12
|20
|7
|31
|120
|146
|Anaheim
|38
|10
|24
|4
|24
|88
|158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
Vegas 3, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Tuesday's Games
Ottawa 4, Columbus 0
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3
Florida 5, Arizona 3
St. Louis 6, Toronto 5, SO
Buffalo 5, Washington 4, OT
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.