NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 37 29 4 4 62 140 83 19-0-3 10-4-1 6-3-2 Carolina 38 25 7 6 56 121 99 12-3-1 13-4-5 10-2-0 Toronto 38 23 8 7 53 130 100 13-2-4 10-6-3 5-1-1 New Jersey 37 23 11 3 49 124 97 10-9-2 13-2-1 6-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 39 21 12 6 48 127 108 9-7-4 12-5-2 5-6-0 Washington 40 21 13 6 48 131 113 12-5-3 9-8-3 4-2-1 Tampa Bay 35 23 11 1 47 126 102 15-4-1 8-7-0 8-5-0 Pittsburgh 37 19 12 6 44 122 111 10-4-4 9-8-2 5-3-2 N.Y. Islanders 38 21 15 2 44 120 104 12-6-0 9-9-2 9-4-0 Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122 8-8-2 11-7-0 6-7-1 Detroit 35 16 12 7 39 110 117 9-6-3 7-6-4 4-6-2 Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116 11-8-1 7-9-2 6-5-0 Florida 39 17 18 4 38 129 134 10-6-3 7-12-1 5-3-1 Philadelphia 38 14 17 7 35 102 125 7-9-1 7-8-6 4-7-4 Montreal 37 15 19 3 33 100 138 7-9-0 8-10-3 3-6-0 Columbus 36 11 23 2 24 94 142 9-11-1 2-12-1 3-7-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 40 26 12 2 54 134 113 11-9-0 15-3-2 5-5-2 Dallas 38 23 9 6 52 137 104 11-4-3 12-5-3 8-2-3 Los Angeles 40 21 13 6 48 132 138 11-6-2 10-7-4 6-4-2 Winnipeg 37 23 13 1 47 119 95 13-6-0 10-7-1 11-3-0 Minnesota 36 21 13 2 44 116 102 11-7-1 10-6-1 7-3-0 Calgary 38 18 13 7 43 120 116 11-7-2 7-6-5 8-3-2 Seattle 35 19 12 4 42 121 115 10-8-2 9-4-2 7-4-2 Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 136 128 9-10-1 11-6-1 5-4-0 Colorado 36 19 14 3 41 107 104 9-7-3 10-7-0 8-3-1 St. Louis 38 18 17 3 39 120 140 7-8-2 11-9-1 4-5-1 Nashville 35 15 14 6 36 94 107 8-6-3 7-8-3 4-5-3 Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 125 141 7-9-1 9-8-2 10-3-0 Arizona 36 13 18 5 31 105 133 7-3-2 6-15-3 1-2-2 San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146 4-10-6 8-10-1 2-6-5 Anaheim 38 10 24 4 24 88 158 6-10-1 4-14-3 5-5-1 Chicago 36 8 24 4 20 79 137 5-13-2 3-11-2 0-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Vegas 3, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Columbus 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3

Florida 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 6, Toronto 5, SO

Buffalo 5, Washington 4, OT

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.