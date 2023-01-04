COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 3 de Enero de 2023
NHL Conference Glance

3 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 37 29 4 4 62 140 83
Carolina 38 25 7 6 56 121 99
Toronto 38 23 8 7 53 130 100
New Jersey 37 23 11 3 49 124 97
N.Y. Rangers 39 21 12 6 48 127 108
Washington 40 21 13 6 48 131 113
Tampa Bay 35 23 11 1 47 126 102
Pittsburgh 37 19 12 6 44 122 111
N.Y. Islanders 38 21 15 2 44 120 104
Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122
Detroit 35 16 12 7 39 110 117
Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116
Florida 39 17 18 4 38 129 134
Philadelphia 38 14 17 7 35 102 125
Montreal 37 15 19 3 33 100 138
Columbus 36 11 23 2 24 94 142

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 40 26 12 2 54 134 113
Dallas 38 23 9 6 52 137 104
Los Angeles 40 21 13 6 48 132 138
Winnipeg 37 23 13 1 47 119 95
Minnesota 36 21 13 2 44 116 102
Calgary 38 18 13 7 43 120 116
Seattle 35 19 12 4 42 121 115
Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 136 128
Colorado 36 19 14 3 41 107 104
St. Louis 38 18 17 3 39 120 140
Nashville 35 15 14 6 36 94 107
Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 125 141
Arizona 36 13 18 5 31 105 133
San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146
Anaheim 38 10 24 4 24 88 158
Chicago 36 8 24 4 20 79 137

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Vegas 3, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Columbus 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3

Florida 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 6, Toronto 5, SO

Buffalo 5, Washington 4, OT

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

