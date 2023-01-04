THROUGH JANUARY 3
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|25
|1450
|45
|1.86
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|16
|924
|32
|2.08
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|29
|1627
|62
|2.29
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|29
|1740
|67
|2.31
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|14
|821
|32
|2.34
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|15
|884
|35
|2.38
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|24
|1262
|50
|2.38
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|29
|1657
|66
|2.39
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|26
|1559
|63
|2.42
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|1754
|71
|2.43
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|14
|837
|34
|2.44
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|18
|1028
|44
|2.57
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|24
|1372
|59
|2.58
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|14
|805
|35
|2.61
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|9
|529
|23
|2.61
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|28
|1675
|73
|2.61
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|15
|893
|39
|2.62
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|702
|31
|2.65
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|14
|739
|33
|2.68
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|27
|1611
|72
|2.68
___
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|25
|1450
|21
|1
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|29
|1740
|19
|9
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|1754
|18
|6
|5
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|28
|1675
|18
|9
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|29
|1657
|17
|6
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|26
|1559
|16
|9
|1
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|26
|1458
|16
|5
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|27
|1611
|15
|9
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|25
|1461
|15
|5
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|29
|1680
|14
|12
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|29
|1627
|14
|12
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|28
|1653
|13
|10
|5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|23
|1341
|13
|8
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|24
|1262
|13
|5
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|27
|1592
|12
|10
|4
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|24
|1396
|12
|10
|1
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|24
|1387
|12
|6
|5
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|27
|1614
|11
|11
|4
|Spencer Martin
|Vancouver
|21
|1207
|11
|7
|1
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|18
|1028
|11
|4
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|15
|884
|11
|3
|1
___
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|25
|1450
|45
|688
|.939
|21
|1
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|29
|1740
|67
|869
|.928
|19
|9
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|29
|1627
|62
|773
|.926
|14
|12
|1
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|16
|924
|32
|387
|.924
|10
|2
|4
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|14
|805
|35
|422
|.923
|7
|5
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|26
|1559
|63
|736
|.921
|16
|9
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|29
|1657
|66
|764
|.920
|17
|6
|3
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|14
|821
|32
|369
|.920
|8
|5
|1
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|14
|837
|34
|390
|.920
|9
|3
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|702
|31
|350
|.919
|8
|3
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|25
|1461
|67
|749
|.918
|15
|5
|4
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|1754
|71
|782
|.917
|18
|6
|5
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|11
|563
|26
|283
|.916
|4
|5
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|24
|1372
|59
|642
|.916
|10
|9
|4
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|28
|1675
|73
|787
|.915
|18
|9
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|28
|1653
|76
|816
|.915
|13
|10
|5
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|27
|1611
|72
|771
|.915
|15
|9
|3
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|18
|1028
|44
|469
|.914
|11
|4
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|15
|884
|35
|373
|.914
|11
|3
|1
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|24
|1396
|67
|714
|.914
|12
|10
|1
___
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|29
|1740
|3
|19
|9
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|29
|1627
|3
|14
|12
|1
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|24
|1387
|3
|12
|6
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|24
|1372
|3
|10
|9
|4
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|16
|924
|3
|10
|2
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|29
|1680
|2
|14
|12
|3
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|28
|1675
|2
|18
|9
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|29
|1657
|2
|17
|6
|3
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|27
|1614
|2
|11
|11
|4
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|27
|1611
|2
|15
|9
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|25
|1450
|2
|21
|1
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|24
|1262
|2
|13
|5
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|15
|893
|2
|10
|2
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|15
|884
|2
|11
|3
|1